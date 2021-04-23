WASHINGTON, Apr. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venio Systems, the fastest growing eDiscovery technology provider, announces Cloud Core, its new cloud-based eDiscovery option with project-based pricing.
Venio has designed Cloud Core with smaller law firms and service providers in mind. Cloud Core delivers the full power of Venio Cloud on a pay-as-you-go basis. It's the ideal solution for law firms, service providers, and other organizations handling smaller or seasonal projects that still require the power and security that comes with cloud-based, AI-driven eDiscovery. Cloud Core also gives service providers the ability to not only compete in the marketplace, but also to expand and pursue additional cases and clients with the assurance of the powerful end-to-end processes and security of cloud-based eDiscovery.
"Venio has spoken with hundreds of corporations who want to use the latest technology to process and streamline their eDiscovery but are put off by the thought of expensive entry fees," said Ankur Agarwal, Venio's VP of Products. "With our new Cloud Core offering, Venio allows firms to automate their eDiscovery processes at a reduced cost with the knowledge that their workflows will still enjoy the benefits of the cloud."
Venio Cloud Core collaboration tools facilitate the secure, easy sharing of data with experts, witnesses, and others, giving attorneys, paralegals, and clients more control over their cases.
Among the features of Venio Cloud Core:
- Easy, self-service case setup
- Convenient drag-and-drop loading of data
- Advanced ECA analysis
- Process improvements from 30 to 50 percent
- Option for seamless expansion to incorporate Processing and Review as companies' litigation departments mature
To learn more about Venio Cloud Core, attend our free informational session at 1 PM EST Tuesday, April 27. Click here to register.
Media Contact
Will J Pfeifer, Venio Systems, 8156089958, will.pfeifer@veniosystems.com
SOURCE Venio Systems