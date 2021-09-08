ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venminder, an innovator in third-party risk management solutions, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the Third Party and Supplier Risk Management Software category within the G2 Fall Awards 2021. Venminder has also achieved the Best Relationship Award based on the responses of real users, highlighting Venminder's quality of support, highly recommended rate and ease of doing business.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from G2, particularly as it comes from customer evaluations and ratings," said James Hyde, CEO of Venminder. "We believe that a key to our rapid growth and success is continually ensuring the requirements and feedback of our customers is a priority. As a dedicated provider of third-party risk solutions, we empower our customers through our platform to make informed, risk-based decisions to manage the entire assessment process throughout the vendor lifecycle. We are extremely proud to see this strategy being translated into winning rankings and online recognition from our customers."
Within G2's Fall 2021 Report, Venminder received high scores across all important customer satisfaction ratings categories, including:
- 97% would recommend Venminder
- 98% are satisfied with Venminder's quality of support
- 98% find it easy to do business with Venminder
- 98% agree that Venminder meets all their requirements
- 100% say Venminder is headed in the right direction
- 96% say Venminder is easy to use
According to Tom Pringle, Vice President, Research at G2, "It is the authentic voice of the customer that powers our reports at G2 - ranking B2B software founded on users' experience in buying, implementing and using it. We are delighted to highlight the tangible achievements of software solutions ranked on our site as they showcase the voice of the user while delivering valuable, actionable insights to other potential buyers and users."
The G2 Fall Report Awards comes as Venminder continues its track record of rapid growth, with the company expected to add its 1,000th customer this year. Venminder stands out from other providers in the market through its 100% commitment to third-party risk. The combination of Venminder's growth and dedication to third-party risk has enabled the company to innovate faster, consistently delivering new enhancements and third-party risk solutions to its growing customer base more effectively and efficiently than other providers in the market.
About Venminder
Venminder offers a world-class SaaS platform that guides and streamlines third-party risk management. Venminder's platform helps users collaborate on all things vendor-related and guides through critical processes such as oversight management, contract management, risk assessments, due diligence requirements, questionnaires, SLA management, vendor onboarding and more. Robust and configurable reporting can be generated from the tool to give clear visibility into the management and ongoing monitoring of third parties. Completed vendor risk assessments can be found in the Venminder Exchange and include thorough assessments of a vendor's information security, SOC reports, contracts, financials, business continuity/disaster recovery and more. Venminder also powers Third Party ThinkTank, an online free community dedicated to third-party risk professionals. For more information, visit http://www.venminder.com. Follow Venminder on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About G2
G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 5.5 million people every month make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe, Lyft, and more. To support its mission to become "the place for software," the company has raised over $350M in funding from IVP, Accel Partners, Permira, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, and industry leaders and founders, which includes our Series D round of $157M. Founded and headquartered in Chicago, the company now has a valuation of over $1.1B and operates globally with offices in San Francisco, London, Bangalore, and Singapore.
Media Contact
Jessica Carbino, Venminder, +1 (888) 836-6463, media@venminder.com
SOURCE Venminder