ELIZABETHTOWN, Ken., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venminder, the leading provider of third-party risk solutions, has today been named a 2022 Best Place to Work in Kentucky, recognizing its exemplary standard of excellence for both employee engagement and business success.
"We're very excited for Venminder to receive this recognition for the third consecutive year," said James Hyde, CEO of Venminder. "Through extraordinary times, we have remained committed to retaining a strong, fun company culture that delivers amazing experiences for our employees and customers alike. We truly have built something so special here. We are surrounded by the most incredible employees who inspire us literally daily with their passion for what we do, their ability to provide meaningful ideas and valuable feedback, and their unwavering commitment to our mission. We feel incredibly lucky to have each and every one of our employees by our side through this exciting journey."
Venminder is a leading provider exclusively dedicated to third-party risk management. Their innovative platform combines best-of-breed software functionality and subject matter expertise with the human element to support and meet the needs of a growing customer base. Venminder has a strong history of rapid growth, now amassing more than 1,000 customers in its mission to help solve the many challenges organizations face when managing risks from outsourcing to third parties. The Venminder SaaS platform empowers customers to build a comprehensive, end-to-end view of the risks their vendors may pose, enabling them to seamlessly track, automate, assess and report on all vendor activity in a centralized repository to serve as their vendor system of record.
The Best Places to Work competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the Commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. The selection process, managed by Workforce Research Group, is based on an assessment of the company's employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.
Venminder offers a world-class SaaS platform that guides and streamlines third-party risk management. Venminder's platform helps users collaborate on all things vendor-related and guides through critical processes such as oversight management, contract management, risk assessments, due diligence requirements, questionnaires, SLA management, vendor onboarding and more. Robust and configurable reporting can be generated from the tool to give clear visibility into the management and ongoing monitoring of third parties. Completed vendor risk assessments can be found in the Venminder Exchange and include thorough assessments of a vendor's information security, SOC reports, contracts, financials, business continuity/disaster recovery and more. Venminder also powers Third Party ThinkTank, an online free community dedicated to third-party risk professionals. For more information, visit http://www.venminder.com.
