ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venminder, a global leader of third-party risk management solutions, announced that it was named a Customers' Choice for North America in the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" for IT Vendor Risk Management. Venminder was the only vendor that received the highest Overall Rating of 4.7/5 in 60 reviews as of November 2021 of the 17 vendors included in the report.
Highlights on Venminder within the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": IT Vendor Risk Management include:
- Venminder named a North America Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools
- Venminder named Midsize Enterprises Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools
- Venminder named a Strong Performer in Global IT Vendor Risk Management Tools
- Venminder received the highest overall rating of 4.7/5 in 60 reviews as of November 2021. The Overall Rating is a measure of how satisfied existing customers are with a vendor's product.
- Venminder received a Support Experience category rating of 4.8/5
"We believe Venminder's distinction as a Gartner Peer Insights North America Customer's Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management represents our commitment to customers to provide a world-class product combined with incredible customer experience to support it," said James Hyde, CEO of Venminder. "Venminder's complete solution empowers our customers to make informed, risk-based decisions to manage the entire assessment process throughout the vendor lifecycle. As part of our ability to continue innovating, Venminder takes pride in and prioritizes additional requirements and feedback from our customers. We are extremely proud to see our strategy being translated into such excellent positive feedback directly from our customers."
As the only dedicated third-party risk solution provider in the market, Venminder plays a key role in empowering its customers in the management of vendors and monitoring of their risk. Venminder recently surpassed 1,000 customers who now use their solutions to manage the entire end-to-end vendor lifecycle. Having mastered combining technology with the human experience, Venminder's software platform enables customers to manage vendors, contracts, due diligence tasks, questionnaires and risk assessments. This is enhanced further through Venminder's team of subject matter experts, who can take workload from customers by chasing vendors for documents, assessing those documents and providing qualified risk ratings for more informed decisions. With thousands of completed vendor risk assessments available in the Venminder Exchange, Venminder can also often speed up the evaluation process on vendors.
Some excerpts from customers that contributed to the distinction include:
- "Customer support has been outstanding, the Venminder experts are well informed and offer a lot of assistance during the implementation phase." Read full review.
- "Switching to Venminder has been absolutely life-changing, and I can't say enough good things about this amazing platform! Our previous software was clunky, at best, and almost impossible to navigate, much less utilize in an efficient manner. Enter Venminder... WOW!!!" Read full review.
- "Venminder's platform provides a great centralized tool to track, manage, assess and review vendors. It provides robust functionality around each of the phases of the overall vendor lifecycle, and provides opportunities for inter- and intra-team collaboration, escalations, multiple levels of reviews, etc. Additionally, it is a highly-customizable tool, and it could be scaled up or down depending on the needs of the organizations." Read full review.
- Venminder "has helped us protect the reputation of our organizational data by empowering teams effective management and mitigation strategies with the third-party risks avoidance." Read full review.
- "Venminder has been invaluable to our organization. It has provided a platform to better manage our Vendor Relationships throughout the entire Vendor lifecycle. Venminder has also provided top notch support every step of the way and listened to the unique needs of our company in an effort to make everyone's job easier, helping create additional capacity. There is no system like the robust capabilities like Venminder has." Read full review.
Read more reviews for Venminder on Gartner Peer Insights here.
Read a copy of the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management here.
Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT Vendor Risk Management Tools, 2 March 2022, By Peer Contributors.
Gartner and Gartner Peer Insights™ is registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Gartner Peer Insights
Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit http://www.gartner.com/reviews/home .
About Venminder
Venminder offers a world-class SaaS platform that guides and streamlines third-party risk management. Venminder's platform helps users collaborate on all things vendor-related and guides through critical processes such as oversight management, contract management, risk assessments, due diligence requirements, questionnaires, SLA management, vendor onboarding and more. Robust and configurable reporting can be generated from the tool to give clear visibility into the management and ongoing monitoring of third parties. Completed vendor risk assessments can be found in the Venminder Exchange and include thorough assessments of a vendor's information security, SOC reports, contracts, financials, business continuity/disaster recovery and more. Venminder also powers Third Party ThinkTank, an online free community dedicated to third-party risk professionals. For more information, visit http://www.venminder.com or follow Venminder on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
