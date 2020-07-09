NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VENN, the Video Game Entertainment and News Network, is proud to unveil Part One of an in-depth look at its creative programming and broadcast talent, debuting live on August 5th. More shows and talent will be announced in the coming weeks.
Programming will be delivered live from the state of the art 50,000 sq. ft. Vista Studios in Playa Vista, Los Angeles - with a flagship studio at New York's Three World Trade Center to join in 2021. VENN's Studio One at Vista will be outfitted with over 1000 sq. ft. and 30M pixels of LED walls and floors, driving digital storytelling and interactive show formats, as one of the most technologically advanced broadcast studios in the world.
Aimed squarely at the streaming generation, raised at the intersection of gaming and entertainment, VENN will span multiple formats of entertainment - from talk shows and news, to game shows and docuseries. Told through the lens of pop culture and gaming, the breadth of content on offer will speak directly to Gen Z and Millennial audiences.
"From conception, VENN has been laser-focused on elevating the creators of this generation with production leadership, a chance to flex new creative muscles and grow their audiences via our broad distribution," said Ariel Horn, Co-CEO of VENN. "As we close in on our August launch, we're thrilled to pull back the curtain on the first wave of programming - and the unique blend of talent curated from the worlds of gaming and cutting edge digital storytelling."
VENN's schedule for network launch includes shows such as:
VENN ARCADE LIVE - A celebration of all things gaming and pop culture, packed into a daily variety show. Hosted by fan favorite League of Legends Championship Series host James 'Dash' Patterson among others soon-to-be announced, VAL will feature guest appearances, live performances, interactive gameplay and unparalleled audience participation from the hottest gamers, streamers, celebrities, athletes, musicians and rising stars. Filmed on the main Studio A set, and filled with daily surprises,VAL will drive the pop culture conversation.
DARE PACKAGE - The unboxing genre will never be the same. The world's biggest streamers take on extreme challenges in this live competition format. Each week VENN airdrops real-life loot crates filled with mystery challenges - from solving Mensa-level puzzles to eating pickled brains - LIVE into streamers' homes. Dare Package is hosted by the legendary @AustinOnTwitter, a modern day Oz who's built a record-breaking fanbase from his earliest days of gaming into an empire of live reality tv.
"It's been a dream of mine to elevate my shows to TV Network quality productions," said Austin, content creator and VENN host. "VENN will help unlock the scale and scope of entertainment I've been looking forward to creating."
GUEST HOUSE - Each weekday afternoon VENN is inviting gaming's biggest names, rising stars, and beloved creators to choose their own adventure and customize their own two hour tv show. Hosted by performing artist and gamer @ChrissyConstanza (lead singer of Against The Current), Guest House will take the concept of "streaming entertainment" to a whole new level. "Guest House" provides guest creators with access to the ultimate streaming space, packed with the latest tech and audience interactivity tools, and backed by the support of a full broadcast production team.
THE SUSHIDRAGON SHOW - 50% imagineer, 50% dancing dragon and 100% drinkable internet, no one who has entered the mind of @TheSushiDragon has ever quite been the same. Hosted by the eclectic and eccentric performance artist and streamer, The SushiDragon Show is variety, talk, performance and interactivity rolled into a bananas performance featuring musicians, artists and creators - and, of course, high energy dancing set against metaverse bending digital environments.
LOOKING FOR GAINS - Who says gamers can't be athletes? Hosted by YouTube sensation and competitive NBA2K Pro @CashNasty - best known for his blend of gaming, basketball and comedy content - LFG is VENN's new interactive fitness show. Each week Cash welcomes a special celebrity guest to the ultimate quarantine workout, where viewers join the #LFGSquad and get after it live with Cash and guests. This show has it all, from exercises you can do at home, to celebrity Q&A, shake recipes and more.
"We're disrupting the traditional television business model and giving birth to a powerful voice in GenZ and Millennial entertainment. We identify and curate fan favorite talent, develop and elevate their content with a world class TV production infrastructure, then rapidly scale it all via our universally distributed network," said Ben Kusin, Co-CEO of VENN. "There's a currency in generational talents and a currency in generational movements, and that timeliness can't wait for traditional TV to adapt. The time for VENN is now."
Stay tuned next week for Part Two of VENN's talent, show, and distribution announcements.
About VENN
VENN is a Live 24/7 network for gaming, streaming, esports and entertainment audiences. Launching in 2020 and set to broadcast live from studios in Los Angeles and New York, VENN will be universally distributed across a broad range of soon to be announced media platforms, including streaming services, social, cable, satellite and OTT, creating a frictionless viewing experience for the digital generations. VENN offers original programming produced in-house and in partnership with some of the biggest names and creators across the gaming, pop culture and lifestyle spaces.