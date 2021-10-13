LEBANON, N.H., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
With the labor market continuing to shift unpredictably, hiring is significantly more difficult for employers across all industries. Top hiring organizations know they need to build agility in their organizations to best navigate the constantly changing landscape.
To help organizations achieve greater levels of agility with the help of innovative recruiting technology, Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, will host a live webinar titled, "Driving Organizational Agility with Talent Acquisition Technology." Appcast Chief Product Officer Tom Chevalier will be joined by Steve Goldberg, VP and research director of Ventana Research, for a 60-minute conversation on the foundations of building agility in talent acquisition.
Attendees will receive expert insight on:
- Why excelling in organizational agility is 'non-negotiable' today
- How system agility drives organizational agility
- Best practices and trends in talent acquisition technology
- How to activate the levers of "programmatic technology" to calibrate between speed, cost, quality and volume
- The value of a Total Solution Model in talent acquisition
A live Q&A will follow.
WHO
Steve Goldberg, Vice President and Research Director at Ventana Research
Goldberg leads the expertise in Human Capital Management (HCM) research covering candidate engagement, continuous payroll, HRMS, learning management, performance management, recruiting, talent management, total compensation and workforce management. He guides leaders to leverage their workforce for competitive advantage through processes and applications. Goldberg's uniquely diverse experience spans over 30 years in HR leadership roles, heading up product strategy and as a technology analyst.
Tom Chevalier, Chief Product Officer at Appcast
With more than 15 years of experience in talent acquisition technology, Chevalier is responsible for guiding Appcast's ongoing product development efforts and ensuring the company's platform meets the needs of today's employers by connecting them with in-demand talent quickly and cost effectively. Chevalier has played a pivotal role in democratizing the optimization of job ads, enhancing and refining Appcast's platform so the programmatic buying and automation of job ads is available and affordable to companies of all sizes.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://info.appcast.io/webinar/driving-organizational-agility-talent-acquisition-technology-pr
About Ventana Research
Ventana Research is the most authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm. We provide insight and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and technology evaluation assessments, education workshops and our research and advisory services, Ventana OnDemand. Our unparalleled understanding of the role of technology in optimizing business processes and performance and our best practices guidance are rooted in our rigorous research-based benchmarking of people, processes, information and technology across business and IT functions in every industry. We deliver education and expertise to our clients to increase the value they derive from technology investments while reducing time, cost and risk.
Ventana Research provides the most comprehensive analyst and research coverage in the industry; business and IT professionals worldwide are members of our community and benefit from Ventana Research's insights, as do highly regarded media and association partners around the globe. We encourage you to come and collaborate with us. Our views and analyses are distributed daily through blogs and social media channels including Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To learn how Ventana Research advances the maturity of organizations' use of information and technology through benchmark research, education and advisory services, visit http://www.ventanaresearch.com.
About Appcast
Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage over half a billion dollars in job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass., New Brunswick, Canada and Minsk, Belarus, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, one of the world's largest job classified businesses, and a proud member of the Axel Springer SE family. To learn more, visit https://www.appcast.io/ and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.
