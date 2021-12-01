AMSTERDAM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.
Name : Erik Aas
Position : CEO Banglalink
Date of transaction : 26 November 2021
Number of securities purchased : 50,000
Securities type: ADR
Market: NASDAQ
Market price : USD 1.76
Total value of transaction : USD 87,795
Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Erik Aas is 250,000.
About VEON
VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
+31 20 79 77 200
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-ltd-dealing-in-securities-301434740.html
SOURCE VEON Ltd