AMSTERDAM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

 

Name :                                                           

Kaan Terzioglu

Position :                                            

Group CEO

Date of transaction :                          

2 November 2021

Number of securities purchased :     

100,000

Securities type:                                  

ADR

Market:                                               

NASDAQ

Market price :                                     

USD 2.11

Total value of transaction :                

USD 211,480

 

Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 800,000.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

