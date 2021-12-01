AMSTERDAM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

Name :                                                Kaan Terzioglu

Position :                                             Group CEO

Date of transactions :                          26 / 29 November 2021

Number of securities purchased :       100,000 (33,270 / 66,730)

Securities type:                                    ORD

Market:                                                 MOEX

Market price :                                       RUB 134.95 (average)

Total value of transaction :                   RUB 13,494,539

Following this transaction, the total number of ADR/ORDs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 900,000.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services.  For more information visit: www.veon.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Nik Kershaw

ir@veon.com

+31207977200 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-ltd-dealing-in-securities-301434714.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

