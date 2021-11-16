Verantos, Palo Alto, California. (PRNewsfoto/Verantos)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos, the market leader in high-validity real-world evidence (RWE) generation, today announced its Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) hosted by Amazon Web Services, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. 

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates Verantos' VPC has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Verantos in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls. 

Anand Shroff, President of Verantos, noted the HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available. "Earning the HITRUST certification is a testament of our commitment to data privacy and security," he said. "Verantos strives to meet the highest standards for risk management and compliance, and this achievement further demonstrates our dedication to protecting sensitive data and information."

The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program standards are uncompromising, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual.

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. "Verantos' HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence it is at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About Verantos

Verantos is the market leader in high-accuracy, real-world evidence generation. The Verantos RWE platform integrates heterogeneous real-world data sources and generates evidence with the accuracy necessary for regulatory and reimbursement use. The Verantos RWE platform leverages data science and artificial intelligence along with advanced data sources such as electronic health records to generate RWE capable of supporting clinical assertions.

