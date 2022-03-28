Verdigris, a leading provider of intelligent energy monitoring and controls systems, and WattCarbon, a provider of energy decarbonization management software, have announced a partnership to help companies comply with new sustainability reporting requirements from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The SEC has released proposed rules that will require all public companies to report annually on their Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions in addition to disclosing plans for addressing climate risks beginning with FY 2023.
To meet these reporting requirements, accurate and comprehensive energy and carbon emissions data is critical. Typically energy data is used to make decisions for individual buildings. Connecting it all for the entire enterprise can be complicated and expensive.
Verdigris solves this by providing customers with easy access to all their electrical data in a single, connected place. "To get data into the electrical data cloud, we've developed advanced sensor technology that can be quickly and easily installed into any building's electrical panels to get granular data down to the circuit level," said Verdigris CEO Mark Chung. Using that data, Verdigris' analytics and automation software helps operators improve energy efficiency, catch equipment issues faster, and keep their buildings running smoothly.
WattCarbon's software allows these insights about energy consumption to be rolled up into accurate carbon emissions reporting. WattCarbon seamlessly integrates interval data from smart meters and its own library of building profiles to provide hourly carbon emissions calculations for all types of buildings, as well as other energy assets, like solar, wind and storage resources. "Our partnership with Verdigris allows us to take emissions reporting to the next level. Not only will a company get highly accurate, granular emissions reporting, but we will also be able to quantify the carbon savings from specific investments in energy efficiency and load control," said McGee Young, WattCarbon's CEO.
Verdigris serves large public companies like T-Mobile, Qualcomm, and Verizon. WattCarbon started onboarding companies into its private beta in February 2022 after raising a $1.5 million pre-seed round in November 2021 from investors including Village Global, Looking Glass, Not Boring Capital, Jetstream, and others.
For more information, visit http://www.verdigris.co or http://www.wattcarbon.com.
About Verdigris
Verdigris Technologies is a leading AI company that empowers the world's smartest buildings with data, insights and automation. Through artificial intelligence and IoT-enabled sensors, Verdigris learns and distinguishes the equipment components of commercial buildings, providing rich data streams about critical equipment. Powerful analytics constantly scan this data to find hidden inefficiencies, produce actionable reports and empower building managers to optimize facilities management. Among other honors, Verdigris was named one of the top ten Most Innovative Companies in Energy by Fast Company and selected as the Frost and Sullivan Technology Innovation Leader in the North American AI-based Energy Management and Automation Industry. See verdigris.co for recent press and testimonials. For more information, please contact Media Relations at press@verdigris.co.
About WattCarbon
WattCarbon is a software company that calculates hourly Scope 2 emissions for buildings as well as avoided emissions from renewable energy production, energy efficiency, and demand response using a combination of live data and calibrated models that allow any building owner to accurately quantify emissions even without utility bill records. WattCarbon's platform allows organizations to manage their net-zero energy goals by providing one-click access to automated data feeds, third-party decarbonization solutions, and data visualization. For more information contact McGee Young at mcgee@wattcarbon.com.
Media Contact
McGee Young, WattCarbon, 1 4147592599, mcgee@wattcarbon.com
SOURCE WattCarbon