PHOENIX, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdigris Holdings, Inc., the company bringing low-cost banking to all, is announcing the launch of Verdigris Commercial– a white-label offering designed for small and medium-sized community banks, regional banks and credit unions, that brings Verdigris' ultra-low-cost banking technology, process and platform to existing banks.
Through our unique approach, Verdigris brings significant cost savings to a "banking in a box" model that is customizable to the individual community bank. From streamlined customer acquisition to an efficient technology foundation, banks can easily implement the solution for current low-revenue customers and for previously untapped potential customers, realizing immediate revenue advantages. This has the potential to the on average 15% of unprofitable customers to profitable accounts while also increasing your customer base by the up to 25% of the populous that is currently unbanked or underbanked.
The Verdigris Commercial Solution for Small and Medium-Sized Banks
"Community banks and small to medium sized regional banks are under tremendous pressure from increased costs and digital banks," said Michael Coghlan, CEO of Verdigris Holdings, Inc. "The Verdigris Commercial solution for community banks gives them a real solution today. This isn't an expensive add-on – it's an immediate cost saving and profit generating machine that produces bottom-line value while adding service for customers."
The Verdigris Commercial offering runs in parallel with existing bank offerings and brings the features of the Verdigris platform including a highly automated transaction process, best-in-class technology infrastructure, community-based engagement model to support outreach and a focused product set for the primary offering. Verdigris delivers a day-to-day transaction account complete with debit card, mobile deposit, P2P payments and domestic and international transfers. This is delivered with no credit or overdraft keeping the offering simple, the service high and the value to partner banks significant.
Ready to Implement Advantages of Verdigris Commercial
For small and medium-sized community and regional banks, the Verdigris Commercial solution delivers ready-to-implement advantages to speed adoption and immediate benefit:
- Subscription Pricing Model – based on volumes, as short as 6-month contracts for flexibility
- All-Inclusive Services – delivery support for go-live and in-house support on application and technology
- Tailored to Volumes – aligned to business value for clients and tailored to business plans
- All-Inclusive Technology – includes application and cloud infrastructure, no separate costs for APIs and all new releases
- Security and Safety – KYC/AML assurance and leading identify verification means 50% reduction in false positives, 75% reduction in process time
Verdigris Commercial Sign Up Information
Verdigris is now offering inaugural sign-ups into the Verdigris Commercial offering, with launch-partners selected by the completion of Q1 and launch by the completion of Q2. To sign up or find out more about Verdigris' low-cost, programs please contact info@verdigrisholdings.com.
About Verdigris:
Verdigris Holdings is changing banking for the better. Over 63 million people in America have no or limited access to the regulated banking system and even more lack access to real, low-cost banking. This causes them to pay triple what they should for substitute banking services. Verdigris is building a fresh solution – the combination of patented technology, industry expertise and a real, regulated bank to deliver low cost, trusted, transparent banking to all.
For more information visit: www.verdigrisholdings.com
Media inquiries - please contact: media@verdigrisholdings.com