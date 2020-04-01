WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VergX, a Secure SD-WAN Service provider, announced a new partnership with one of the nation's largest Master Agents, CNSG. As businesses look to replace or augment their existing MPLS infrastructure, VergX has worked to create an SD-WAN security solution that can provide substantial and immediate benefits to its customers.
"We are excited to offer CNSG's network of partners our unique Secure SD-WAN solutions," said Brian Fink, Co-Founder of VergX. "Our team has focused on providing our partners with best-in-class service, service delivery, and support expertise. This provides our partners with the confidence to offer any of our solutions as an over the top service, which they can seamlessly integrate with their preferred voice, access, and cloud services."
This new partnership offers feature-rich SD WAN benefits that are integrated with Next-Generation Firewall and Unified Threat Management to CNSG's network of partners. VergX's solution is positioned for SMB and Enterprise businesses looking to leverage various internet solutions, implement security at the branch and increase their application performance through a network with WAN optimization.
"We are extremely excited to bring VergX into our expansive supplier portfolio," said Randy Friedberg, EVP of Sales and Marketing at CNSG. "CNSG partners are having enormous success utilizing SD-WAN solutions to optimize their customer's business experience. Partnering with VergX enables us to drive more value in the SMB and Enterprise markets while introducing SD-Security into their current WAN discussions."
About VergX
VergX is a best-in-class single-source provider of turnkey cloud-managed networking solutions. VergX specializes in Network-as-a-Service solutions, including SD-WAN and SD-Security with Next-Generation Firewall and Unified Threat Management. We provide solutions, domestically and globally, for SMB and Enterprise networks. We are committed to driving meaningful value to our customers through a consistent, high-quality and unified user experience with our network solutions and customer-first approach.
About CNSG
Converged Network Services Group (CNSG) is the Premier Master Distributor for the design and delivery of complete technology solutions. CNSG is committed to the core philosophy of earning business by building and maintaining true partnerships with every customer, partner, and supplier. This unwavering commitment to the success of our partnerships has enabled CNSG to be recognized as the fastest-growing Master Distributor in the industry. For more information about CNSG, please visit www.cnsg.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Contact:
Jasmine Timar
856.397.2914