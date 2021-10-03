MERIDIAN, Idaho, Oct. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verified First is pleased to announce their new integration with Mitratech's Tracker I-9, allowing businesses to streamline their hiring process through a digital Form I-9 process.
The Mitratech Tracker I-9/E-Verify integration electronically verifies the identity and employment eligibility of individuals hired for employment in the United States. Additionally, the automated workflow sends email notifications to each individual, directing them to complete a specific section and guides the users through every step, ensuring no required fields are missed.
"We're very excited about this launch. Collaborating with Mitratech and their I-9/E-Verify integration has allowed us to better cater to our client's hiring needs in a compliant and proactive way," said Devon Dickinson, Verified First's CEO.
This user-friendly, fully encrypted, and cloud-based solution provides 100% I-9 compliance. It reduces the hassle of dual parties filling out a single form and offers instant verification on all information. Every step is completed digitally, so Form I-9 can be filled out on a desktop or a mobile device.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Verified First, "said Mike Williams, CEO, Mitratech, "We look forward to continuing the work of empowering HR professionals in today's constantly evolving job market by providing industry-leading I-9 solutions."
By using the I-9 integration with Verified First, businesses can be sure that their reported information is compliant and reduce the risk of fines due to errors. Users can also view the status of all completed I-9's in the robust Mitratech Tracker I-9 reporting dashboard.
"The risks associated with incorrectly filling out or filing an I-9 form are significant, and the consequences can be detrimental to an organization. We're happy to put people's minds at ease and mitigate the risk of false information and heavy fines through this integration," said Elyzabeth Ambra, VP of Compliance at Verified First.
The Mitratech powered Tracker I-9 integration will be available beginning October 4th through the Verified First extension and portal. Individuals interested in learning more about Verified First's I-9/E-Verify integration with Mitratech are invited to register and attend a full product demo on October 26th. For more information, visit the Verified First marketplace: https://go.verifiedfirst.com/track-I9-verified-first.
About Verified First
Verified First is known for delivering a streamlined screening experience. With revolutionary technology and a slick, patented browser integration, Verified First instantly connects with over 100 HR tech platforms, providing clients a turn-key experience with top-notch client care. Get your free consultation at https://www.verifiedfirst.com/contact-sales or Contact@VerifiedFirst.com.
About Mitratech
Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across their organization. That helps them rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise. Please contact us at: info@mitratech.com or visit us at http://www.mitratech.com for more information.
