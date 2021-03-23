PASO ROBLES, Calif., Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amid voter concerns in elections across the country, Verify First Technologies, Inc. has successfully developed a ballot security technology that will enhance voter confidence and improve integrity in the election process.

The technology, trademarked SCANcheck™, embeds variable micro-structures within a security area printed on the ballot. Any attempt to electronically replicate the ballot results in a visual warning message. To maximize security on the ballot, the micro-structures are encrypted to identify election specific information related to the county or jurisdiction. The ballot also incorporates invisible ultraviolet watermarks and infrared micro-taggants for further verification. With the SCANcheck™ technology, an election official can easily identify ballot authenticity.

Verify First Technologies, Inc. (VFT), along with its sister companies, ProDocumentSolutions, Inc. (Pro), ProVoteSolutions (ProVote) and International Security Products, Inc. (ISP), is recognized as a world leader in the development and patenting of effective anti-fraud solutions. Established in 1994, VFT provides numerous security solutions to entities and governments in more than 22 countries through its two security printing facilities located in California. VFT participated in the Document Security Association's (DSA) Report to the Nation on Document Security and has been awarded 18 security patents. Pro has been recognized for its superior security contributions, most notably by achieving the coveted Grand Winner of the Print Services and Distribution Association's (PSDA) Document Security Peak Awards for nine consecutive years.

For more information on SCANcheck™ or other security technologies, contact:

Noal Phillips, President

International Security Products

1760 Commerce Way

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(800) 726-0080

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, scott@accesspublishing.com

 

SOURCE Verify First Technologies, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.