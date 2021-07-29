ESTES PARK, Colo., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verilock, a Colorado based Hardware Security company, today announced the launch of its newly formed strategic council of trusted advisors. This Strategic Council includes distinguished industry leaders whose focus is to shape and guide the strategy and go-to-market priorities of Verilock, working closely with the leadership team.
New Verilock Strategic Council members include:
- Dr. Ronald Black - Dr. Black is a semiconductor and technology industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, most recently as CEO of Imagination. Previously, he held roles as CEO of Rambus, UPEK and Wavecom. He also held leadership roles with Agere Systems, Gemplus, IBM, and Motorola, led companies both in the USA and Europe, and created partnerships and joint ventures in China. Dr. Black holds a BS, a MS and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Cornell University.
- Michael Hadsell - Michael Hadsell is President and CEO of Toppan Photomasks and is a member of the Toppan Photomasks Board of Directors. Previously, Mike served as the Chief Operating Officer of Toppan Photomasks. In his 35 years with the company, he has served in numerous sales and operations roles in the United States and Asia Pacific. Previously, Mike served in engineering, operations, and management roles at E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Company. Mike holds a BS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Wisconsin and a Master's of Business Administration from St. Edward's University.
- Richard Hurwitz - Rick Hurwitz has a proven track record of building and successfully exiting high growth companies spanning 30 years and includes extensive experience in talent development, general management, and capital raising with software service and technology companies in the U.S. and abroad. A partner in The TIFIN Group, Rick is part of a team that builds next-gen financial services products. Prior to joining TIFIN, he was Chief Executive Officer at Tungsten Corporation a London Stock Exchange-listed business transaction network. Prior to Tungsten, Rick held the chief executive position at Pictometry International, Benefit Finance Securities, and Bridge Information Systems (UK) Ltd. Mr. Hurwitz holds a BA in Economics and BA in Philosophy from the University of Rochester
- Eric Uner - Eric Uner is an industry-recognized scientific expert in the areas cryptography, embedded systems, and information security. He has a 25-year history of bringing innovative secure inventions and products to US government and Fortune 500 companies alike. In addition to co-founding Redwall Technologies where he serves as CTO, he is an active board member on three technology companies serving first responder, tactical military, and intelligence communities. Mr. Uner holds a BS in Computer Engineering from Iowa State University
"This is an important milestone for us," said Jim Northup, CEO of Verilock. "We thoughtfully curated this council to include experts whose collective experience ensures Verilock has the guidance it needs to navigate its way in the dynamic and complex cybersecurity market. I am excited to work closely with these four esteemed leaders as we develop and refine our winning strategy.
Verilock's novel chaos-based authentication technology brings a powerful new weapon to bear in the fight against cyber threats. With the potential for game-changing security in virtually any silicon-based electronics, Verilock now has a highly qualified advisory team to help us achieve our full potential."
About Verilock:
Verilock, along with its collaborative partner Potomac Research, recipient of multiple STTR funding grants, is commercializing novel silicon-based technology for security and authentication. Verilock offers Silicon IP and Firmware that enables hardware-based, unclonable, and virtually unhackable authentication and verification. Verilock holds a worldwide exclusive IP license from the Ohio State University.
Media Contact
James R Northup, Colorado Cryptography Development, Inc., +1 (203) 206-7016, jim@verilock.id
SOURCE Verilock