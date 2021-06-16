ESTES PARK, Colo., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Potomac Research LLC, a research collaborator of Verilock, along with the Ohio State University, has been selected by the Army to receive a $1.1M Sequential Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) to further develop the Entropy Extraction Device (EED). This builds on the previous $1.1M Phase II STTR and will be used for environmental and accelerated aging tests when used as a firmware update for FPGAs.
"As the exclusive licensee of the EED's underlying technology, we see this award as a very positive signal of the commercial potential of our approach," said Jim Northup, CEO of Verilock. "This investment will bring us closer to a market-ready product that has been thoroughly tested and vetted to the US Government's highest standards for reliability and security. As the need for superior authentication and data security methods continues to grow in importance, we expect the EED to be a valuable tool in the security toolbox."
The EED is a new form of a PUF, which leverages miniscule, physical variations — sometimes even at the atomic level — that occur naturally when each individual computer chip is manufactured. These physical differences are used to create a unique identifier that can be used to authenticate that particular chip and its data. The EED, however, uses the concept of chaos to generate a nearly innumerable amount of unique identifiers. In essence, the device can extract more entropy, or randomness, from the chip's physical characteristics than a traditional PUF. This unlocks new and exciting avenues of cyber security.
Media Contact
James R Northup, Colorado Cryptography Development, Inc., +1 (203) 206-7016, jim@verilock.id
SOURCE Potomac Research LLC