BALTIMORE, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VerImmune Inc. (VerImmune), a biotechnology company developing a new therapeutic modality that redirects the body's pre-existing immunity toward cancer, announced that the company has entered into a Research Collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC ("Janssen"), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.
Verimmune is also a resident of JLABS @ Washington, DC., part of Johnson & Johnson Innovation's global network of life science incubators and plans to set up its research and development laboratories in this new cutting edge site located at the heart of the BioHealth Capital Region (BHCR) cluster which consists of Maryland, Washington D.C and Virginia.
VerImmune's technology platform is a novel and highly configurable Virus-inspired Platform (ViP). Using this ViP, VerImmune has developed a first-in-class novel therapeutic approach called "Anti-tumor Immune Redirection". This approach uses the ViP platform (now termed AIR-ViP) to redirect natural pre-existing immunity from past viral infections or childhood vaccinations to target cancer. This is a broadly applicable treatment paradigm, based on a single therapy, that can act against multiple human cancers due to the ubiquitous nature of pre-existing responses to childhood vaccines and/or past infections
"We are excited to enter into this collaboration with Janssen and employ VerImmune's AIR-ViP platform to advance the development of our new therapeutic modality. Our fundamental goal is to change treatment paradigms and deliver patients with more innovative yet safe and efficacious therapies" said Joshua Wang, Ph.D., VerImmune's Founding CEO and President.
Under the terms of the collaboration, VerImmune will collaborate with Janssen immuno-oncology scientists to conduct feasibility studies to evaluate VerImmune's proprietary Anti-tumor Immune Redirection Virus-inspired Particle (AIR-ViP) technology platform.
About VerImmune
VerImmune is a biotechnology company developing a first-in-class cancer therapy known as Anti-tumor Immune Redirection (AIR). This strategy utilizes a proprietary virus-inspired particle (ViP) platform that redirects pre-existing pathogenic or childhood vaccine immune memory towards tumors. This unique mechanism of action allows differentiation within the competitive Immuno-Oncology market. Importantly, it potentially changes the treatment paradigm for many patients who have un-treatable cancers due to limited options or resistance.
