TULSA, Okla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How do healthcare organizations and technology companies ensure the data behind their decisions is of the highest quality possible, every time? Verinovum and HealthLX, leaders in healthcare data quality will present the webinar "Self-Actualizing Big Tech's Healthcare Vision," on February 16 at 1 p.m. EST, to address this and other questions facing the healthcare industry.
Centering the discussion around today's challenges, including recent press around poor data quality and its tangible impact on healthcare, Mike Noshay, Chief Strategy Officer at Verinovum and Will Tesch, CEO at HealthLX, will share real-world experiences about how data quality is foundational to maximizing the benefit of modern healthcare IT. The provocative discussion will address recent consolidation efforts through vendor rollups, like Oracle purchasing Cerner, or vis-à-vis ecosystem enablers, like Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare or Amazon HealthLake.
Noshay and Tesch will answer these questions:
- What is the vision of big tech in healthcare?
- What causes data quality problems in healthcare?
- Why can even the most sophisticated algorithms underperform and put patients at risk?
- What is necessary to shift outcomes?
- What can organizations do to ensure that their expensive technology investments are optimized with high-quality and accurate data?
About the speakers
Verinovum's Mike Noshay has an extensive background, encompassing finance, business, entrepreneurship, and healthcare. His knowledge of healthcare and technology stems from his tenure as Director of Business Development and Innovation for Oklahoma's Health Information Exchange, MyHealth Access Network. Mr. Noshay is recognized throughout healthcare and IT for his creativity, entrepreneurial expertise, ideation, and execution. He is also an active philanthropist throughout the Tulsa community and is a former Teach for America Corps member.
Will Tesch, CEO of HealthLX, is an accomplished leader whose career in information technology innovation spans over 30 years. As a respected pioneer, Mr. Tesch is passionate in helping organizations blossom through the use of leading-edge technologies and modern methods. During his distinguished career, he has led enterprises in the healthcare, retail, supply chain, manufacturing, and insurance industries through digital transformations, helping them improve operational efficiency, achieve cost savings, and make an impact in the world. Mr. Tesch leads HealthLX's strategic direction and provides creative support for functional design innovations of its technology solutions to disrupt the healthcare industry.
Please REGISTER HERE for this free event. The webinar will also be available on-demand shortly after the event.
About Verinovum
Verinovum provides data curation and enrichment solutions that help organizations improve operating performance. Verinovum delivers clean, complete, and accurate data, supporting healthcare organizations in accessing the right information, in the right format, at the right time, to fulfill specific use cases and achieve clinical and business goals. Discover more at Verinovum.com.
About HealthLX
HealthLX provides interoperability solutions designed specifically for healthcare data exchange, including the CMS Final Rule. HealthLX simplifies the effort and cost of new solution integration by creating modern API endpoints on legacy systems, all while providing configurable security and enhanced levels of transaction monitoring. Visit http://www.healthlx.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Susan Thwing, Envision Health, 2483961083, susan@envhs.com
SOURCE Verinovum