Experts discuss how to master healthcare's complex quality-of-care equation.
TULSA, Okla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The US healthcare system produces some of the best health outcomes in the world, but the quality of care is inconsistent. To improve patient care, CMS has mandated several quality measurement initiatives including Star ratings and NCQA HEDIS measures. But the reporting requirements for these programs can be exceptionally resource-intensive — and the consequences of lower quality scores can be dramatic for payer organizations and their members.
So, what's a payer to do?
Expert leadership at Verinovum — a powerhouse in curating high-quality healthcare data — will join with Envision Health to present the webinar "Simplifying Your Quality-of-Care Equation with Usable Clinical Data" on Tuesday, June 28, from 1-1:45 p.m. EDT.
Centering the discussion around balancing quality protocols with resource-intensive reporting processes, webinar hosts will examine how health plans can utilize a combination of clinical data curation and analytic tools to better understand their members' health needs and, ultimately, improve care and outcomes.
Verinovum Chief Medical Information Officer Mureen Allen, MD, MS, MA, FACP, and Envision Health Senior Technical Writer, Jill Pritts, will discuss data curation strategies that can help payers achieve the Quadruple Aim's goals of improved clinician experience, improved patient experience, better outcomes, and lower costs.
They will answer questions like:
- How are evolving strategies and policies around interoperability being implemented to improve clinical data aggregation and sharing?
- How does clinical data quality impact the quality-of-care equation?
- What are the data challenges around improving contracting and value-based care, and how can you solve them?
- What kind of impact can timely care and disease management intervention have on your membership?
- What can organizations do now to advance their quest to achieve the Quadruple Aim?
About the speakers
Verinovum's Chief Medical Information Officer Mureen Allen, MD, FACP, oversees the design, implementation, and roadmap of the organization's technology and provides guidance and support to the company's clinical team. Throughout her career, Dr. Allen has demonstrated market-leading expertise in medical informatics, strategic planning, and analytics in executive roles with Fortune 500 payer organizations. Prior to working at Verinovum, Dr. Allen served as the Senior Vice President at UnitedHealthcare, where she was responsible for clinical data management and analytics solutions. She is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, the American Medical Association, and the American Medical Informatics Association. She is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Clinical Informatics.
Jill Pritts, Senior Technical Writer at Envision Health has 25 years of experience in the healthcare and life sciences industries. For 17 years, she held various roles at IBM Watson Health, where she focused on healthcare communications, market intelligence, and industry stakeholder strategy. With a broad understanding of the political, economic, and societal pressures transforming how healthcare is administered and paid for, she has a passion for helping the industry shift to one predicated on value. She has worked as a physiology instructor at Eastern Michigan University and a competitive intelligence professional for Pfizer and holds a Master of Science in Physiology from the University of Michigan.
About Verinovum
Verinovum provides data curation and enrichment solutions that help organizations improve operating performance. Verinovum delivers clean, complete, and accurate data, supporting healthcare organizations in accessing the right information, in the right format, at the right time, to fulfill specific use cases and achieve clinical and business goals. Discover more at Verinovum.com.
About Envision Health
Envision Health is an award-winning marketing, public relations, and consulting partner for businesses in healthcare and healthcare technology. Founded by two industry experts with 50+ years of combined healthcare experience, we believe the convergence of clinical insight and marketing and PR expertise is the key to transforming healthcare communications. We are "clinically informed" — this means that everything we do is backed by deep healthcare expertise and first-hand knowledge of the landscape our customers operate in. Our services encompass everything from marketing strategies and tactics to company rebrands, to media relations. Envision's clinical and marketing experts ensure every marketing and public relations deliverable is strategically aligned, clinically informed, and creatively inspired.
