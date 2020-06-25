JERUSALEM, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerusalem based Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup, Viziblezone, has today announced a strategic alliance with renowned global analytics company Verint, which will see Verint offer Viziblezone high accuracy contact tracing technology as part of their comprehensive COVID-19 operational solution. Verint provides a range of software and hardware products for customer engagement management, security, surveillance, and business intelligence. The agreement marks the latest move by cutting edge Israeli startups applying their solutions to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Moreover, the technology has the potential to play a crucial role in assisting offices and companies to return their workforces in the most efficient and secure manner. While many global brands have already stated their intention to keep employees working from home, this solution has particular benefit for companies who require their workforce to be physically present, and often in relatively close contact in factories, warehouses, and distribution centers.
Viziblezone, originally devised a pedestrian protection software, and has now applied their advanced Mobile-based AI-powered solution to create a premium contact tracing solution for enterprises and governments in the COVID-19 and post COVID-19 era. Their solution is as accurate indoors as it is outside, thus enabling factories and buildings to maintain business continuity and minimize the number of employees potentially exposed to COVID-19 carrier. The technology relies on using individual's mobile phones, which protect their owners' lives – as pedestrians in the case of vehicles – and has been adapted to track exposure to the virus.
Viziblezone software has been tested by several Israeli government ministries and proven to be incredibly accurate, while maintaining low false positive alerts. The solution also allows maximum flexibility for the company to configure the degree of sensitivity of the system.
Gabi Ofir, CEO of Viziblezone, said "Our mission has always been to protect lives. I am happy that we were able to offer our solution to aid in the current crisis, and very pleased to have Verint as our partner in doing so. The solutions are focused on protecting individuals from exposure, ensuring safety of those infected and enabling 2-way communication to monitor health and provide assistance where needed."
He added, "Our solution enables companies to pinpoint exactly with whom a person has been in close proximity and enable businesses to bring their employees back to work, safely."
Alan Stoddard, VP and General Manager, Verint Situational Intelligence Solutions, said "We have been searching for a solution like Viziblezone's; one that is easy to use, can be easily integrated into our current COVID-19 operational solution, and that offers the maximum accuracy. We are offering the best solutions in the market today, and this will include Viziblezone's contact tracing solution."
About Viziblezone
Viziblezone is an Israeli based startup on a mission to turn mobile phones into life-saving devices. The company promote a new Phone to Everything (P2X) concept, which offers a proven potential for various life-guarding applications, driven by context-sensitive data collected and processed by roaming mobile phones. One of the company primary solutions is a highly praised mobile-based Road Traffic Collision Avoidance System, intended to protect vulnerable road user against road accidents. The company COVID19 solution take advantage of it unique technology and address the urgent need for public contact tracing and social distancing measures. The result is an accurate and reliable contact tracing and social distancing system for preserving business continuity.
About Verint
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.