WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veriphix, a belief dynamics startup that automatically fuses behavioral science with data analytics to measure population-level belief changes in real time, was selected as a finalist in the 'Social & Culture' category for the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator).
SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 11 - 20, 2022) Startups Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 655 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2022, Veriphix was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.
The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2022 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 13, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.
SXSW Pitch will feature finalists across the following 9 categories: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment, Gaming & Content, Extended Reality & Immersive Technology, Future of Work, Health, Wearables & Wellbeing, Innovative World Technologies, Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics, and Social & Culture.
Veriphix will present among four other companies in the Social & Culture category on Saturday, March 12th, 2022.
"In a world of increasing polarization, growing distrust in traditional institutions, and rising concerns around privacy, we feel privileged to help solve these problems while also improving business outcomes and civic discourse alike" said John Fuisz, Veriphix Founder and CEO.
Veriphix recently won First Place in the Fall 2021 NATO Innovation Challenge.
"Since its beginning, SXSW Pitch has significantly helped shape the early-stage venture ecosystem and connected promising companies with the resources they need to thrive, giving promising companies the resources they need to succeed when it matters most," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "Of the 572 companies who have participated since the competition's inception, over 82 percent have gone on to secure funding and 17 percent have been acquired by the likes Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable. We're excited to see this year's impressive group of startups take to the stage and show us how their innovations will change the world."
About Veriphix
Veriphix is a belief dynamics startup that automatically fuses behavioral science with data analytics. Their first product, Beacon, measures population-level belief changes in real time, and provides the nudges that impact these beliefs, to improve business outcomes across marketing, strategy, and product design.
About SXSW
SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 will take place March 11 - 20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.
