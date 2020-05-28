ATLANTA and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, and Respond Software, innovators in robotic decision automation (RDA) for security operations, today announced that Veristor has been named a strategic member of the Respond Software partner program. As a result of the partnership, Veristor will offer Respond Analyst, a software automation solution for security operations, to customers looking to decrease the time to diagnose cybersecurity incidents while helping organizations realize more value from all their available data sources.
"In the face of increasing cybersecurity threats, and a growing cybersecurity workforce skills gap, it's critical to leverage innovative automation technology to protect business networks and data," said Jackie Groark, vice president of security and CISO, Veristor. "Respond Analyst powerfully addresses these challenges. Making the most of all available data sources, it provides thoroughly analyzed, real-time, actionable security incidents. This empowers customers to protect their critical systems and data by identifying and remediating security threats faster."
"Veristor is an exceptional example of the sophisticated, expert security solution providers we select to join our ecosystem of channel partners," said Mike Armistead, CEO and co-founder, Respond Software. "They offer a superior level of security expertise that empowers our mutual customers with the multi-layered security approach that not only keeps cybersecurity threats at bay, but also improves the overall security posture of today's enterprises – whether users are working onsite or remote. We are pleased to name them as a strategic member of our partner network."
The Respond Analyst is a virtual security analyst built on robotic decision automation (RDA), a new class of software automation for security operations. RDA combines the best of human judgment with the scale, consistency, and depth of analysis software can provide. Its reasoning and decision-making skills tackle the complexity and high volume of today's data facing security teams.
Respond Analyst is now offered as a part of the Veristor suite of security solutions that are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation security technology. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/it-security.
For more information about how Respond Software automates security monitoring while leveraging data for better security decisions, watch this video.
About Veristor Systems, Inc.
A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at www.veristor.com.
About Respond Software
Respond Software delivers a near-instant return on investment to organizations in their battle against cyber-crime. As a leader in the emerging class of automated software known as Robotic Decision Automation (RDA), Respond Software is working to address the critical shortage of skilled security analysts impacting security teams of all sizes. Its patented intelligent decision engine uniquely combines human expert judgement with the scale and consistency of software to dramatically increase capacity and improve monitoring and triage capabilities at a fraction of the cost of in-house or outsourced personnel. Respond Software was founded in 2016 by security and software industry veterans and services customers across critical infrastructure sectors such as banking, energy, and retail. https://respond-software.com.