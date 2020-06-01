ATLANTA, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Veristor to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. This is the 12th consecutive time Veristor has been recognized on the annual list.
Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.
"Being recognized, once again, on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list is an honor and underlines the value we place on delivering the practical innovation our customers need to achieve their technology goals," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "This annual achievement is a testament to the passion, expertise and collaborative approach of the entire Veristor team. Together, we live IT so that we can continue to guide businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges."
"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."
CRN's complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About Veristor Systems, Inc.
A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
