ATLANTA, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Veristor to its 2020 Tech Elite 250 list for the 10th consecutive year.
This annual list acknowledges the top tier of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size. These organizations have differentiated themselves as premier solution providers, earning multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from the industry's most prestigious technology providers.
Each year, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-centric technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these elite designations — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants.
"To be featured on the CRN Tech Elite 250 list for a full decade is an extreme honor and testament to the continued value Veristor places on the technical credentials held by our passionate and experienced team of technologists," said Ashby Lincoln, CEO, Veristor. "Our commitment to achieving the most current certifications and training on the broad technology and vendors we represent underscores our commitment to delivering the advanced, innovative solutions our customers need to improve the agility and resilience of their digital businesses."
"Solution providers that continue to pursue vendor certifications and extend their skill sets across various technologies and IT practices are proving their commitment to delivering the greatest business value to their customers through an incomparable level of service," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our CRN Tech Elite 250 list recognizes leading solution providers with expansive technical knowledge and esteemed certifications for exactly that reason."
Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the March issue of CRN, and online at www.CRN.com/TechElite250.
About Veristor Systems, Inc.
A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
