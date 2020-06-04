NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriTran, a leading global Low-Code platform provider, and Mambu, a global cloud banking platform, today announced their official partnership. The collaboration allows VeriTran's front-end capabilities to integrate with Mambu's true SaaS cloud banking platform, resulting in a streamlined solution that assists traditional banks in the US and Latin America launch their digital apps in a matter of weeks, not years.
With digital transformation playing an increasingly critical role in today's global environment, financial institutions recognize the need to leverage technology to remain at the forefront of competitive innovation. This strategic partnership provides a solution that allows global customers and traditional banks to innovate and achieve a fully digital experience in record time without the need of programming.
VeriTran's Low-Code Platform provides a visual and intuitive Drag-and-Drop model that allows clients to create customized apps in a fraction of the usual time—and without writing a single line of code. As the transition to digital channels increases, the company remains committed to powering the growth of client's new business solutions through rapid scaling of digital capabilities.
Mambu's true SaaS banking and lending platform is a cloud-native, scalable and secure solution. The platform provides modern and flexible technology to support the growth of modern banking and lending services. It enables customers to use the highly configurable core platform to easily integrate with a pre-selected range of best-for-purpose partners.
"As digital transformation becomes a priority for customers, the app economy continues to play a critical role in driving business innovation," said Omar Arab, EVP Corporate Business at VeriTran. He added, "We are excited to welcome Mambu into our financial ecosystem. We see them as a valuable partner in providing a highly configurable back-end platform and we view this collaboration as the next step in delivering a best-in-class digital platform to our clients."
Edgardo Torres-Caballero, Managing Director for Latin America at Mambu said "Bringing VeriTran onboard as a partner reinforces our global strategy to connect seamlessly with the best-of-breed technology providers and offer the most powerful platform available in the market to enhance our client's ability to transform the banking landscape."
About VeriTran
VeriTran is a global company that speeds up and simplifies business application development through its Low-Code Platform.
Focused on driving digital transformation, the company integrates exponential technologies into legacy systems, improving deployment times and delivery costs without writing a single line of code.
VeriTran's Low-Code Platform is used by more than 50 clients, reaching more than 15 million users who safely run more than 10 billion transactions annually.
To know more about VeriTran, visit: https://www.veritran.com/
About Mambu
Mambu was launched in 2011 with the vision to enable access to modern financial services for all. We make this possible by providing a modern cloud-native banking platform that not only competes with core products from traditional players but changes the market through our composable banking approach. We're bringing SaaS to banking at a time when it's needed the most. Our customers range from top tier banks like ABN AMRO and Santander, to leading venture-backed fintechs like N26 and OakNorth to telcos like Globe Telecom. We enable them to build a modern banking or lending offering, in the cloud, by composing a best-for-purpose solution for their needs which is an order of magnitude more agile and cost-effective than the legacy approach to core banking. As a result, we're taking on the $250B market of banking technology worldwide. We're currently a team of over 250 people spread between our main offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, London, Iași (Romania), Miami, Sydney and Vilnius (Lithuania) servicing over 160 customers with over 20 million end users in over 60 countries. We've raised over €42M to date with the latest round led by Bessemer Venture Capital in San Francisco.
For more information, please visit our website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.