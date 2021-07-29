SAN ANTONIO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage knowledge process outsourcing company Verity Global Solutions announces the launch of QCWorks – a pre- and post-close audit service. QCWorks is enabled by a robust automation and client interfacing technology allowing lenders to achieve real-time quality control with extensive reporting capability.
"Since Verity's inception, we have constantly sought ways to introduce automation into our workflow to bring in faster turn times, and enhance quality while providing maximum process visibility to our customers," said Verity founder and CEO Sam Mehta. "QCWorks represents a huge step forward toward that goal, and we are seeing incredible results and some very happy clients. Many functions are now as easy as clicking a button. Many lenders have fallen behind on their QC requirements and we are helping them get caught up."
Verity worked with many mortgage industry veterans to launch the QC service. With QCWorks:
- Access real time view of audit review stage per file;
- Real time QC – documents released to clients as reviews are complete;
- Clients easily build granular custom reports with a drag-and-drop design tool;
- Generate real-time reports;
- Receive automated action plans;
- Direct rebuttals to specific individuals or groups in the Audit Response Center; and
- Bundle loan audits.
The launch comes on the heels of Verity's announcement of its intent to expand its workforce to 3,000 employees. Verity Global Solutions' renewed goal is to transform people and processes with technology. To learn more, visit https://info.verityglobalsolutions.com/qcworks.
About Verity Global Solutions
Founded in San Antonio, Texas in 2016, Verity Global Solutions has grown to be one of the world's leading mortgage knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) providers. With its workforce located in California, Texas, Kentucky, Ohio, Florida, South Carolina as well as Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune in India, Verity is well positioned to provide critical mortgage resources and technology to the U.S. mortgage industry. Verity helps lenders manufacture loans more efficiently and at a lower cost, reducing turn times and allowing lenders to close and sell loans faster. For more information, visit www.verityglobalsolutions.com.
