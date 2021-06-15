NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ellevate announces that leading multinational telecommunications company Verizon has renewed its relationship with Ellevate Network. The multi-faceted partnership provides continued professional development and networking opportunities to Verizon employees, virtual leadership roundtables, workshops, mentoring opportunities and more, along with sponsorship of events and Mobilize Women.
Verizon also continues their successful event partnership with Ellevate, through hosting an event series tackling important discussions on creating positive change through policy. They believe that business has a responsibility to care for issues of human rights, but that doing so can ultimately propel positive business growth as well.
Verizon also joins as a VIP sponsor for Ellevate Network's 2021 Mobilize Women Week, dedicated to furthering the conversation around equality in the workplace and beyond.
"Verizon is doing such important work to further the discussion of diversity and equity, especially in the realm of politics and policy. It's a pleasure to continue to support this important work alongside them for yet another year," said Kristy Wallace, Ellevate Network CEO.
Ellevate Network works with businesses of all sizes and in all industries to help engage their workforces, attract diverse talent, and deliver on their diversity and inclusion goals.
To learn more about Ellevate's Mobilize Women, click here. Those interested in learning more about partnering with Ellevate or sponsoring Ellevate's Mobilize Women Experience can contact Allison Matejczyk, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, at allison@ellevatenetwork.com.
Founded in 1997 as 85 Broads, Ellevate Network is the largest community of women+ at work. A powerful coalition of ambitious and supportive women who believe there is strength in numbers, Ellevate is built on the premise of showing up for each other, helping everyone — no matter their background or aspirations — build a career they love, and mobilizing the collective power of women to change the culture of business. Ellevate also works with companies committed to diversity and inclusion and has a proven track record of changing business culture from the inside out.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE,Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.
