MONTPELIER, Vt., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and sComm today announced that they have launched the use of new devices that will enable people who are deaf or hard of hearing to communicate easily and effectively with staff at all DMV locations.
"This is another exciting step in the modernization of Vermont's DMV," said Commissioner Wanda Minoli. "Our focus is always on providing superior customer service, and these devices will allow for a much better experience for Vermonters who are deaf or hard of hearing."
The devices, called UbiDuo 3, contain two keyboards with two small screens to enable the customer and the DMV employee to communicate while opposite each other on either side of the service counter. The DMV partnered with sComm, the leading developer of the UbiDuo, to meet the Department's goal of providing barrier-free, face-to-face customer service at all branch offices statewide. The UbiDuo enables people who are deaf or hard of hearing to communicate with others without a sign language interpreter by using two-way, simultaneous, real-time keyboards. People who are deaf or hard of hearing and hearing people can now talk to each other face-to-face and interact simultaneously by using this device.
A federal grant award from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) in the amount of $22,954 was used to purchase 11 UbiDuo devices.
Flyers have been posted at all DMV locations to inform customers that the devices are available. All branch counter supervisors have completed a training on how to use the UbiDuo3.
