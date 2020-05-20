BEAVERTON, Ore., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology recently released new data-collection technology to engage college-level chemistry students in hands-on experimentation and data analysis. The new, cost-effective solutions—including Go Direct® Mini GC™, Go Direct® Polarimeter, the Go Direct® Cyclic Voltammetry System, the free Vernier Instrumental Analysis™ app, and free experiments—provide undergraduate students the opportunity to explore a wide range of chemistry concepts.
"The new instruments, app, and experiments make up a robust collection of affordable resources that help college students learn and visualize important chemistry concepts," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Once in-person labs resume, instructors can easily incorporate these resources into their chemistry curriculum and have students analyze chemical data in new ways."
Go Direct Mini GC, Go Direct Polarimeter, and the Go Direct Cyclic Voltammetry System connect to a wide variety of devices through USB or Bluetooth® wireless technology, making these instruments easy to adapt into teaching labs. The free Vernier Instrumental Analysis app intuitively guides students through the data-collection process and includes instrument-specific analysis features for all of the new chemistry sensors. It is supported by Chrome™, iOS, iPadOS®, Android™, Windows®, and macOS®.
The Go Direct Cyclic Voltammetry System provides students with hands-on experience with electrochemical reactions as they learn how to easily control and apply potential to a chemical system and measure the response as electrical current. This affordable piece of instrumentation features disposable electrodes, saving students the hassle associated with polishing traditional electrodes. The system was developed in partnership with electrochemical research instrumentation specialists Pine Research, and the Electrochemistry Experiments with the Go Direct Cyclic Voltammetry System e-book, which features five investigations, is available for free with the purchase of the system.
Go Direct Mini GC is a portable, easy-to-use gas chromatograph that detects polar and nonpolar compounds. With this data-collection device and the Vernier Instrumental Analysis app, students can separate, analyze, and identify substances contained in a volatile liquid or gaseous sample. The e-book, Chromatography Experiments with the Go Direct Mini GC™, is available for free with purchase.
Go Direct Polarimeter provides students with a visual representation of chirality by measuring the optical rotation of optical isomers such as sugars, amino acids, and proteins. The unique vertical layout and a lack of need for custom glassware make this polarimeter very student friendly. In addition, the analyzer is automatically rotated by an internal motor giving students more time to understand experiments such as the reaction kinetics of hydrochloric acid and sucrose. The instrument includes free downloadable experiments that can be easily incorporated into the chemistry curriculum.
To learn more about these new chemistry solutions, visit www.vernier.com/college-chemistry.
