BEAVERTON, Ore., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep students engaged in STEM learning during school closures, Vernier Software & Technology is offering a robust collection of free remote learning solutions for teachers and students. The resources, which support students at both the K–12 and college levels, cover a wide range of scientific disciplines including biology, chemistry, physics, and physical science.
"This is an unprecedented—and extremely difficult—time for teachers and students alike with extended school closures caused by COVID-19," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Our robust collection of free resources will help keep students engaged in STEM learning during this time, while supporting educators as they facilitate remote teaching. With these solutions, teachers can help students continue to form a deep understanding of key scientific concepts while outside the classroom and laboratory."
The free resources from Vernier include the following:
Experiment and Sample Data Library: Teachers can access more than 250 free experiments covering many subjects to distribute to students at home. Students can perform their own analysis of the sample data and answer questions based on their results.
Vernier Video Analysis™: An extended free trial of this physics app is available through the end of June 2020. With the app, students can use their mobile devices to insert their own videos with recorded motion, mark points to track the object in motion, and set the scale of the video. This application is recommended for high school and college students.
Pivot Interactives: A 30-day trial and reduced subscription pricing, which runs through the end of June 2020, is available for this video-based science learning environment. With 200-plus interactive activities, the high-quality Pivot Interactives videos give students the opportunity to observe and study hard-to-replicate experiments and phenomena. Pivot Interactives is recommended for high school and college students.
Physics with Video Analysis Lab Book: Teachers can download this e-book for free through June 2020. It features experiments covering a wide selection of video analysis activities for introductory physics at the high school or college level. All experiments are designed exclusively for Logger Pro, a software program that teachers and students can also access via an extended free demo. This lab book is recommended for high school and college students.
Scratch Coding Activities: This collection of free Scratch-based coding activities with varying levels of difficulty can all be completed by students at home. Each activity includes step-by-step instructions for students and teachers. Scratch is designed for students ages 8 to 16.
Additional free partner resources include the following:
Interactive Biology Course: ADInstruments and Vernier have partnered to create a free interactive biology course designed for college instructors to use in their remote learning instruction. A collection of experiments with sample data derived from three Vernier biology lab books helps educators teach scientific concepts, such as enzymes, while the intuitive Lt interface makes for a richer online experience for students and educators alike.
Lab Builder Platform: LabArchives has made its innovative learning platform free through the end of July 2020. Teachers can access Vernier experiments through Lab Builder, the robust content library by LabArchives, then customize online experiments easily using a digital laboratory notebook and course management tools. Teachers can also access Lab Builder to customize the experiments for different virtual lab setups, equipment, and learning objectives.
To learn more about these free remote learning resources from Vernier, visit https://www.vernier.com/remote-learning/.
