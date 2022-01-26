TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vernon Technology Solutions, a division of DCR Systems Group Inc., unveiled their company rebrand, including a redesigned logo, brand elements and a website refresh.
The new brand bridges together Vernon Technology Solutions and their parent company, DCR Systems Group Inc. The brand reflects the joint synergistic and sustainable service offerings they provide to their clients. Vernon & DCR share a unified, service-driven goal to develop long-lasting partnerships by providing flexible, green rentals for remote work & learning requirements. This aligning mission is featured throughout the look and feel of the new brand.
"New year new look. I am delighted to introduce our new brand," said Karen Chow, Business Development Manager, Vernon Technology Solutions. "Vernon is a flexible and economical computer rental company that provides services across Canada. Although we have a new look, we remain customer-focused and continue to customize our rental services to meet the needs of our clients."
"Every single person, be it in business, education or just our everyday lives, has had to adjust to the challenges brought on by the global pandemic. Vernon, typically renting technology to the event and education sector, pivoted our business and leveraged our parent company to meet the abrupt shuttering of the event industry," said Steve Byrne, VP of Business Development, DCR Systems Group Inc. "Our educational clients had quick access to tier one technology and our corporate clients managed Work from Home initiatives by having programs such as advanced shipping and seed stock available through our facilities. We are excited to launch our new brand and continue to support organizations with flexible computing rentals across Canada."
The new brand demonstrates Vernon's expert commitment to providing reliable and sustainable technology solutions to assist with all client's needs—ensuring organizations never skip a beat. We're here to support you!
About Vernon Technology Solutions
Vernon Technology Solutions, a division of DCR Systems Group Inc., supports organizations with flexible short to medium-term computing rentals for events and needs across Canada. Vernon has 30 years' experience delivering sustainable IT, AV, and tech rentals for remote work, learning and hybrid solutions, as well as, supporting events, massive exhibitions, elections, international film festivals, professional sports tournaments and major annual events & festivals. As your technology partner, Vernon gives you complete satisfaction by providing you with perfectly customized solutions—and we do it with care.
