VersaCoin™

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an open-source cryptocurrency project, VersaCoin™ is excited to offer a new opportunity to anyone willing to share their experience and skillsets with the community. This is an ideal way to embrace e-commerce with alt-coins on a personal level simply by contributing to the ethical VersaCoin™ project.

"Many who want to secure VersaCoin™ but are unable through the likes of a financial exchange are welcome to share their talents here and be rewarded for their expertise. There's no better feeling than being part of a team that appreciates your efforts and benefits others," states community member and Public Relations Director Maltiba Ibn.

We currently are interested in securing the assistance of innovative individuals with a drive and passion for the world of cryptocurrency. A few areas we are looking for contributors within include:

Programmers – Developers – Writers – Bloggers – Social Media Experts – Coders – Marketing Experts – Website Managers – Graphic Designers – Video Editors

Simply tell us what your strengths are, and we will reach out with details about how you can earn VersaCoin™ (VCN) through sharing your valued contributions. This global community project not only is a trading opportunity, but it's a platform where talented individuals can showcase their skills while earning VCN.

While maintaining VersaCoin™ as an open-source project, our aim to contribute on a global level to help build eCommerce and community through personal responsibility and self-governance is one thing missing in the world's online world today. Joining this movement and being a contributor is the creative force that allows us to realize a vision as a community.

VersaCoin™ now trades on VINDAX exchange under VCN/BTC and VCN/USDT trading pairs. VersaCoin™ promotes diversity and support amid the alt-coin community and is also in talks with other exchanges to add VersaCoin™ to expand its platform to other exchange markets around the world.

Website: https://www.versacoin.org, Blog: https://www.versacoin.org/articles

