OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versature, a Canadian provider of cloud communications solutions for business and organizations, today announced its partnership with Telarus, a leading distributor of business cloud infrastructure and contact center services. The partnership will enable Telarus' substantial network of agents to offer Versature's reliable and ever-evolving business phone solutions to businesses and organizations across Canada.
Telarus joins other innovative telecom and IT consultants who are offering Versature's robust and reliable business communications solutions to their clients across Canada through Versature's National Partner Program.
"We are delighted to add Telarus to our growing network of partners," said Versature COO and President, Jonathon Moody. "Our partners have played a significant role in the acceleration of our growth trajectory and we are thrilled to partner with an organization that is equally committed to helping Canadian organizations overcome common business continuity and remote workforce challenges through cloud-based communications solutions."
"We are thrilled with the growth we have seen in the Canadian market - especially in the UCaaS space," said Shane Speakman, VP of Biz Dev for Telarus Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) division. "With the explosion of work from home, our partners are looking for solutions to take to their customers and Versature is a perfect fit."
Versature offers enterprise-class cloud communications systems that integrate seamlessly with popular business applications such as Microsoft Teams and Salesforce as well as audio and video conferencing. Expanding portfolios through Versature's Channel Partner Program enables MSPs, telecommunications providers, and IT consultants to provide their clients with the most reliable and innovative cloud communication services available.
Versature's business phone solutions are engineered to help organizations drive performance through powerful communications tools, analytics functionality, unlimited international calling, free Poly phone rentals, mobile and browser-based calling, and 24/7 Canadian-based technical support. Versature's services are optimized to support organizations and businesses of all sizes and industries.
About Versature
Versature is the leader in Canadian UCaaS business phone and communication solutions. Trusted by clients and partners across the country, Versature is an award-winning company that is raising the bar with the highest quality phone systems, superior Communications as a Service and operational system integrations, multiple geo-redundant Canadian data centres, and Canadian-based technical support. Founded in 2003, Versature has a rapidly growing subscriber base and strong partner network from coast to coast. Versature is part of net2phone, a global provider of unified communications services. For more information, visit versature.com.
About Telarus
Built for You, Telarus is the largest privately-held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. Our dynamic agent-partner community sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through our robust portfolio of 250 leading service providers. We are best known for our home-grown software pricing tools and mobile apps that are unique in the industry. To help our partners grow their businesses even more, we've assembled the best support organization in the business, which includes SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help our partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on Twitter @Telarus.