LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vertebrae, the technology leader in 3D and augmented reality (AR) solutions for retail, achieved record results in 2020 as consumers and retailers embraced new approaches to customer experience and engagement.
Fueled by continued innovation to help customers seamlessly shop online as if they were in the physical store, Vertebrae tripled revenue in 2020 as global brands turned to Vertebrae's Axis platform to bring 3D and AR directly into the purchase path. The company grew its client base by 150% over 12 months, marking several industry-firsts and milestones including:
- The largest web-based AR implementation in the world featuring 3D and AR-enabled visualizations for more than 10,000 items. (DFS)
- The first immersive commerce experience in the bridal industry that brings wedding attire directly into shopper's homes through AR. (David's Bridal)
- The first Web-based AR try-on experience at accurate size and scale. (Goodr, CADDIS)
- Expanded relationship with Facebook to enable 3D and AR product experiences for brands and retailers across Facebook's family of apps.
Vertebrae also expanded existing client implementations by 50% as clients continued to rapidly increase 3D and AR investments to meet customer demand and drive measurable business results. Across its client base, Vertebrae found that shoppers are almost twice as likely to make a purchase when they use 3D or AR, with brands reporting up to a 112% conversion lift and 106% increase in revenue per visit (RPV) for shoppers who interact with immersive content.
"2020 was a breakout year for immersive commerce as consumers and retailers sought out ways to interact with products digitally outside of the physical store," said VInce Cacace, CEO of Vertebrae. "This growth is set to accelerate in 2021 driven by consumer convenience and value, and the corresponding business gains for retailers using 3D and AR. I am extremely proud of the Vertebrae team for the vision, execution, and commitment to customer success throughout an extremely challenging year."
Additional 2020 highlights for Vertebrae include:
A Breakout Year for Immersive Commerce: Overall, Vertebrae posted a 700% increase in revenue delivered by the Axis platform for its retail clients. This momentum is set to accelerate as AR adoption continues to grow. Forrester Research predicted that in 2021, just short of half of the US online adult population will experiment with AR. And in a recent survey, 76% reported that AR improved purchase confidence, and 68% of users said they are "likely or very likely" to purchase from retailers who offer web-based AR shopping experiences.
Key Customer Partnerships: In 2020, Vertebrae's customer count more than doubled as it added global brands like David's Bridal, adidas, Microsoft, DFS, goodr, CADDIS and more, including one of the largest big box retailers in the United States with store locations in all 50 states. In October 2020, the company was honored as a finalist in the Digiday Technology Awards in the eCommerce category based on client success and ROI driven by 3D and AR experiences.
New Product Launches: In 2020, Vertebrae continued to innovate breakthrough, web-based immersive experiences. In addition to 100+ updates to the Axis platform, Vertebrae released an industry-first capability that enables shoppers to virtually try on digital items with the highest degree of accuracy. Through Vertebrae, shoppers can interact with products at the precise size and scale they are in real life - and all within the mobile browsing experience.
"Once consumers experience the convenience and utility of 3D and AR, they will demand it in every channel from every brand," continued Cacace. "Retailers are doubling down on immersive commerce to remain at the forefront of retail's digital transformation. This is not a gimmick or a fad tied to some vague brand value, but a concrete and measurable way to engage and convert shoppers."
