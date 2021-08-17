PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vertech Industrial Systems, a leading provider of industrial automation and information solutions, announced today it ranked #3785 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies in America. In past years, companies such as Yelp, LinkedIn, Intuit, Microsoft have gained early exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
According to Inc. 5000, not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Over a 3-year period, Vertech Industrial Systems grew revenue by 86% percent and increased personnel by 61%.
Much of that growth is attributed to the company's focus on putting employees first and following their core values of professionalism, innovation, passion, dependability, teamwork, and balance.
Vertech president Titus Crabb commented, "Focusing on being the team of choice for the best and brightest talent has enabled us to consistently deliver world-class solutions to our growing client base. I'm proud of this team for being good people who are dedicated to excellence! The growth recognized by this achievement was accomplished by their singular focus and passion to be the best."
Or, as one senior programmer stated, "Vertech is a bunch of smart people that really love what they do."
Founded in 2004, Vertech is a growing CSIA-certified industrial systems integrator serving the food and beverage industry, manufacturing, airports, water and wastewater treatment plants, the mining industry, solar energy industry and more.
Vertech's Services:
- SCADA - Plant Monitoring, Data Collection, and Reporting
- MES and Data Analytics
- Plant Floor Automation
- Industrial Network Infrastructure and Cybersecurity
- Industrial Control Panel Manufacturing
With locations in Arizona, California, Tennessee and Texas, Vertech continues to design and implement world-class automation solutions that solve industry problems and improve operational efficiency, visibility, and security.
