CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that Rising Hell: Arcade Edition, developed by Tahoe Games and published by Toge Productions and Chorus Worldwide, is now available in the iiRcade Game Store for $12.99.
Rising Hell: Arcade Edition is a vertical-action roguelike that places the player in the shackles of Arok, a sinner with a mysterious power to kill demons. Players Fight their way through the horde of Belial and escape hell as they unlock new characters and talents to create chaos in the randomly generated and ever-changing landscape of hell.
The game features a heavy-metal soundtrack and pixelated madness that accompanies the player has they fight their way out from the depths of fiery hell, facing the bugs-ridden Beelzebub's Lair, and other pits of hell with different creatures, bosses, and living traps lurking around.
Chaining combos, jumping maneuvers, and talent building will be the key for players to climb their way out of hell in this adrenaline pumping vertical platformer.
"We're very excited to bring Rising Hell to the iiRcade," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "The heavy-metal soundtrack sounds incredible on our sound system and we love the retro-style pixelated graphics in this modern vertical-action game."
Rising Hell: Arcade Edition features:
- Vertical Rogue-lite: Climb out of the ever-changing procedurally generated hell while the ever-present threat of permadeath fills your veins with adrenaline.
- Epic Boss Battles: Slay gigantic ancient demons such as Dagon, Beelzebub, and many more.
- Multiple Game Modes: Choose between campaign and challenge modes complete with its own global leaderboards.
- Unlockable Characters: Play and unlock different characters that will give you a variety of different playstyles and strategies.
- Attract Mode: Rising Hell on iiRcade will feature an authentic arcade attract mode.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
iiRcade is available in six versions and comes with a one year best-in-class warranty. Versions include: iiRcade Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition and Beach Buggy Racing 2 : Island Adventure Edition come with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks, while four special editions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. The special editions include RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
Media Contact
Scott Ledingham, PRmediaNow, 613-806-7135, scott@prmedianow.com
SOURCE iiRcade