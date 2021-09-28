BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC, the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure in the United States, today announced that it has realized 100% carbon neutrality for the second consecutive year. Dedicated to the goal of net zero emissions, Vertical Bridge began a proactive review of its environmental footprint in 2020 which resulted in its initial CarbonNeutral® Certification in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol and subsequent renewal this year.
"It is critical that we continue to find ways to mitigate environmental impact as our industry deploys 5G and other emerging technologies," said Vertical Bridge CEO and Co-Founder Alex Gellman. "I am tremendously proud of our entire team's efforts to lead the industry, as we were the first communications infrastructure company to become carbon neutral, and will continue these efforts year after year."
With prompting from only internal stakeholders, Vertical Bridge undertook a rigorous assessment of its emissions and carbon footprint in partnership with Natural Capital Partners, an independent consultant and leading expert on carbon neutrality and climate finance. The assessment looked at direct emissions from towers and communications infrastructure, offices, business travel, HVAC, material transportation, and other parts of their carbon footprint.
"While this recertification is important, it is only one piece of our overall ESG program," said Bernard Borghei, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Operations for Vertical Bridge. "Our multi-tiered approach currently includes the deployment of a renewable energy microgrid solution in California, which we hope to scale across many sites in our portfolio. We continue to support projects across the U.S. which reduce and remove greenhouse gases, and partner with organizations at the grassroots level."
Vertical Bridge supports a range of programs and initiatives to better the lives of the people and communities it serves, and these include five projects across the country and Canada that directly reduce and remove greenhouse gasses. These organizations include Grasslands Portfolio, Seneca Meadows Landfill Gas, Mississippi Valley Reforestation, Darkwoods Forest Conservation, and the Lee County Waste and Energy Facility.
Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC is the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States, with a portfolio of more than 308,000 sites, including over 8,000 owned and master-leased towers and the nation's largest and tallest collection of broadcast tower sites. The Company's portfolio spreads across all 50 states and Puerto Rico and is comprised of towers, rooftops, billboards, utility attachments, convenience stores and other locations in support of wireless network deployments. In addition to colocation, Vertical Bridge offers build-to-suit, edge data centers and in-building wireless network solutions.
Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Vertical Bridge was founded in 2014 and is led by a senior management team with more over 300 years of collective experience in tower infrastructure and related sectors. Vertical Bridge is certified CarbonNeutral® and in 2020, became the first tower company in the world to reach net-zero emissions. For more information, please visit http://www.verticalbridge.com
