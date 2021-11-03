BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC ("Vertical Bridge"), the largest privately owned and operated communications infrastructure company in the United States, announced today that its executive team has donated over $1.1 million from their personal funds to Warriors4Wireless and the Tower Family Foundation. The donations were made in support of the work that these non-profit organizations do to help veterans enter the telecommunications industry and to support the families of those injured on the job.
"We set out to build a firm where commitment to philanthropy was core to our business of building the wireless infrastructure supporting current and next gen communications technology," said Alex Gellman, CEO and Co-Founder. "As a company, over the past seven-plus years we have been able to support hundreds of organizations that our employees, partners, and clients care about through the Vertical Bridge Charitable Network, and as leaders we wanted to directly support the incredible work these two organizations do for the people in our industry."
Warriors4Wireless was formed to bridge the gap between the demand for trained and deployable wireless technicians, and the thousands of qualified service men and women eager to transfer the skills they have learned in the military. The organization provides training, advanced certification, and transitional support to veterans, so they have the building blocks they need for a career in the telecommunications industry. "Our veterans leave military service or return from deployments with tremendous skills but face difficulties re-entering the workforce," added Gellman. "It is estimated that 8,000 to 10,000 open positions will need to be filled in the next 18-36 months to support the nationwide 5G buildout. Warriors4Wireless helps our servicemen and women bring their skills to a growing industry."
The Tower Family Foundation provides financial assistance to family members of a severely injured, permanently disabled, or deceased tower worker. "Tower workers are an important backbone of our industry, and The Tower Family Foundation's dedication to helping them and their families is admirable," said Bernard Borghei, Executive Vice President of Operations and Co-Founder, who currently serves on the Tower Family Foundation Board of Directors and is also Chairman of the Foundation's Endowment Committee. "We are proud to be able to support this worthy cause, and I am honored to serve alongside my colleagues in the industry on the board of this vital organization."
In 2020, Vertical Bridge donated over $1.5 million to 149 causes chosen by its employees. Since its inception, the company has given more than $7.65 million and contributed nearly 4,000 volunteer hours to 501(c)(3) organizations selected by its employees.
