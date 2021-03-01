MELBOURNE, Australia, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vervoe, an AI-powered customizable skills testing platform, has released the next version of its powerful software. Vervoe predicts how well someone can do a job by simulating real-world tasks through skills tests.
The product has evolved rapidly from simply ranking candidates in order of performance to this new release, which empowers employers to find the right candidates with data. Vervoe does this by testing the right skills for the role, then giving users the ability to weigh the importance of those skills to match business needs.
"Most of our customers know Vervoe as a tool that helps you get to a shortlist of preferred candidates by automating candidate ranking at the top of the funnel. This latest release is all about helping you decide who from that shortlist you should choose. It allows you to dig deeper into each candidate, and each skill, so that you can make your decision with confidence. We can now deliver huge efficiencies at scale and deep insights at the pointy end of the process," Omer Molad, Vervoe Co-founder and CEO.
Previously candidates were graded and ranked best to worst by our machine learning algorithms based on how they performed job-related tasks. Employers received a static list of candidates and their ranking. Our new feature, Select, allows employers to receive a dynamic list to get deeper insights into each candidate and how they perform on each individual skill.
Employers can run different scenarios based on the exact qualities they require by excluding specific questions or weighting the questions. Candidates' scores are instantly recalculated. This release also makes collaboration and team involvement easy. You can quickly compare candidate scores and responses side-by-side and share shortlists, including full report cards, with hiring stakeholders.
"With the new Select feature, you create a shortlist and compare candidates side-by-side, on a question-by-question level. This makes it significantly easier to compare candidates and understand who is the best fit for that organization," David Weinberg, Vervoe Co-founder and CPO.
This release marks an important step in the evolution of Vervoe and one that moves us away from generic skills assessments and into the future of customized skill testing at scale.
About Vervoe
Vervoe is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with a global remote workforce. Founded in 2016, Vervoe is on a mission to make hiring about merit, not background. Its AI-driven platform predicts job performance using skills testing that showcases the talent of every candidate. With Vervoe, employers build customizable skills assessments that test candidates' job-ready skills, from technical to soft skills. Vervoe's proprietary AI automatically measures the quality of a candidate's answer against millions of other similar responses, providing a ranked list of candidates. Vervoe's technology empowers customers worldwide, from SMB to enterprises, to have confidence in hiring the best people for their business.
