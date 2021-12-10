MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vervoe, an AI-powered skill testing platform today announced a new Customer Service Simulator. Vervoe's Customer Service Simulator is a unique tool in the existing recruitment technology stack; purpose-built to test empathy, learning agility, attention to detail, and problem-solving.
Candidates can click a link and are immersed in an assessment environment that mimics real customer support scenarios, interactive tickets, extensive knowledge bases, and rich customer profiles - all without having to install anything. While employers can see candidates manage, review and respond to a range of customer requests that appear in a queue as they work in a real support center.
"The CS simulator is exciting because it gives us another level of insight that we just don't get from typical service related interview questions. Normally we could ask a candidate what they would do in a certain customer situation but putting them in a ticketing environment allows us to learn so much more about their abilities- how they approach issues, how efficient they are, how they prioritize tickets, and how well they learn new information. Candidates will also benefit from this experience - it's different, insightful, and will be fun for many." Vervoe's VP of Customer Success Jennifer Shellef says of the new immersive candidate experience.
Customer service and the experience brands provide is becoming increasingly important and one of those assets that cannot be stolen.
Research shows roughly half of customers say they would switch to a competitor after just one bad experience. In the case of more than one bad experience, that number snowballs to 80%. (Zendesk, 2021) So how do employers hire and deliver great customer service?
"The best way to know if someone will be good at a job, is to actually see them do the job. This is even more important in today's market where there are so few candidates. Our Customer Service Simulator allows you to see how someone would actually do the job, regardless of their background or experience. There are likely CS superstars out there that aren't being considered. Now, you can assess everyone's CS skills, in context, and gain a competitive advantage in a very tough market." Vervoe's Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer David Weinberg says of how the current market and employers can reap the benefits.
Simulations across eCommerce, Subscriptions, Services, and Technical Support are all available out of the box, catering for a broad range of use cases. Plus, it will soon allow you to configure your own simulations, allowing customers to include their own unique content.
"Vervoe is completely built around testing skills in context and this is the next generation of that experience. We are excited to keep developing products in this space." Vervoe's Head of Product Nicole Bowes said.
Vervoe's Customer Service Simulator will be available starting the 10th of December and is available free of charge to customers or on a Vervoe free trial . For more information on Vervoe's Customer Service Simulator, visit https://vervoe.com/features/customer-service-simulator/.
About Vervoe
Vervoe is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with a global remote workforce. Founded in 2016, Vervoe is on a mission to make hiring about merit, not background. Its AI-driven platform predicts job performance using skills testing that showcases the talent of every candidate. With Vervoe, employers build customizable skills assessments that test candidates' job-ready skills, from technical to soft skills. Vervoe's proprietary AI automatically measures the quality of a candidate's answer against millions of other similar responses, providing a ranked list of candidates. Vervoe's technology empowers customers worldwide, from SMB to enterprises, to have confidence in hiring the best people for their business.
