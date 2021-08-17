ODENTON, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vetegrity, LLC., is pleased to announce its acquisition of DB2, Inc., a Maryland-based small business that provides management and engineering services to the Intelligence Community (IC), for an undisclosed sum. Vetegrity's strategic acquisition of DB2 expands its Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) and engineering capabilities and complements existing core capabilities focused on the challenges of the company's IC and Defense Department clients. This acquisition is one of Vetegrity's strategic growth initiatives for the company and helps expand career opportunities for current and future employees.
"We are excited to welcome all DB2 personnel into the Vetegrity family," said Mark Feffer, Founder and President of Vetegrity. "Combining our talented teams and complementary capabilities will enhance our support to our customers and while continuing to expand the career growth opportunities we can provide our employees."
"We could not be more pleased with the acquisition of DB2 by Vetegrity," said Douglas Bragdon, Founder and President of DB2. "I have known the leadership team at Vetegrity for the better part of 10 years, and I can think of no better fit within our community for the award-winning DB2 team to join and continue to offer top-notch services."
"We look forward to a smooth integration of all DB2 personnel into Vetegrity while expanding our current team's scope and capabilities," said Vetegrity CEO, Kenneth Foxton. "DB2 is well-known for their experience and top-notch services and their commitment to excellence is a perfect match to Vetegrity's existing company culture."
About DB2
Founded in 2007, DB2 provides Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA), systems engineering, software engineering, and project management services to the US Government.
About Vetegrity
Founded in 2008, Vetegrity, provides Engineering and Information Technology support to the Defense Department and the Intelligence Community. Core competencies include Data Center Design/Engineering/Management, Information Technology, Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) and Computer Aided Design/Drafting. Vetegrity is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business verified by the VA Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE).
