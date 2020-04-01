LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnidya (www.omnidya.com), the artificial intelligence (AI) platform which simplifies time-consuming tasks like insurance shopping for consumers, today announced Akshay "Ed" Vachhani as Chief Technology Officer as it moves forward with developing its own proprietary IoT devices.
As Omnidya's first-ever CTO, Vachhani will help develop the company's platform, product, and technology partnership strategy to ramp up the startup's growth. He brings more than 20 years of experience with a career path across the financial industry that has always had the common thread of building innovative technology platforms to solve complex problems. During his tenure at Morgan Stanley as Executive Director of Data and Analytics, Vachhani successfully conceived and led technology initiatives spanning cloud migration, digital strategy, CRM Transformation, data strategy, and machine learning.
"Akshay will be instrumental as we work to realize the vision and potential of the Omnidya brand and business," said Kumar Patel, CEO of Omnidya. "Akshay brings his unique background in data strategy and machine learning to help develop Omnidya's platform. He will enable Omnidya to deliver on our promises to diverse stakeholders, grow a talented technology team, and seed future partnerships."
"I'm thrilled and honored to lead Omnidya's technology strategy to create an AI-powered platform that enables innovative insurance products and experiences for consumers," said Vachhani. "It is a rare opportunity to play a leadership role in a startup that I believe in, while fundamentally changing how people think about insurance and financial services from the ground up."
Vachhani's previous roles include leading the implementation of the global real estate platform at Morgan Stanley, and serving as VP of Private Banking Technology at Credit Suisse. He holds an MS in Computer Science from the New York Institute of Technology, and a BS in Business and Accounting from Mangalore University, India.
This is just the first of many high-profile additions to Omnidya's executive team. Soon-to-be-announced members include a product development expert with a strong Fortune 500 IoT background. This strengthens the foundation the company is focused on building to sustain its long-term growth.
About Omnidya:
Founded in 2018, Omnidya is the first data-focused home and auto insurance company that leverages artificial intelligence. The company will launch later this year and offer premiums based on real-time data. Visit omnidya.com for more information.
