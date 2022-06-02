Two great nonprofits, Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) and Merging Vets and Players (MVP) have officially partnered to increase awareness of their respective missions and to advance their common goal: providing currently serving military members, and combat veterans with resources and support to help them achieve and maintain a more positive lifestyle.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two great nonprofits, Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) and Merging Vets and Players (MVP) have officially partnered to increase awareness of their respective missions and to advance their common goal: providing currently serving military members, and combat veterans with resources and support to help them achieve and maintain a more positive lifestyle. Vet Tix provides its members with event tickets to sporting events, concerts, and various other live events, free of charge as a way to thank them for their service and sacrifice to our country and communities. MVP provides a peer-to-peer support community for combat veterans and former professional athletes to help each other with the challenges of transition once the uniform comes off after service/sport. MVP is a free weekly program that brings these two groups together to work physically, mentally, and emotionally as individuals and a team.
To sign up, click this link - http://www.vettix.org
"We're excited to partner with VetTix. MVP is a community of peer-to-peer support; while we focus on the program, we strongly advocate for members to be active throughout the week between the MVP huddles. A partner like VetTix further allows current and potential members to develop a deeper connection amongst each other, family, and friends, creating a path that leads to healing in all aspects." – Nate Boyer, Cofounder, Merging Vets & Players
"We are thrilled to partner with MVP," said Mike Focareto III, Vet Tix founder, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran. "Attending events through Vet Tix not only provides engagement opportunities and lifelong memories, attending these events with battle buddies is a great way to build camaraderie and ease the challenges of transition from military service while enhancing the quality of life of our VetTixers, reinforcing that they aren't alone. The partnership with MVP will introduce VetTixers to resources while continuing to provide them with memorable experiences. We care deeply about recognizing the mental and physical needs of our combat veterans and are excited to connect them with MVP's motivational programs and leaders."
About Veteran Tickets Foundation
Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts and family activities to currently serving military members, veterans of all eras, and immediate family of those killed in action. Since 2008, Vet Tix has provided over 12 million free event tickets to more than 1.9 million members. In 2018 Vet Tix launched 1st Tix, which provides the same benefit to our nation's first responders that include current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs. These events help service members, veterans and first responders reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and encourage them to stay engaged with American life and their local communities. Vet Tix spends over 95 percent of its revenue on its programs, ensuring that we give back to those who have given so much. Visit VetTix.org and 1stTix.org to learn more.
About Merging Vets and Players
Merging Vets and Players (MVP) was created in 2015 by Jay Glazer (NFL Insider/Analyst) and Nate Boyer (Army Green Beret/NFL Alumni) to address the similar challenges combat veterans and former pro athletes face when the uniform comes off. Through weekly sessions consisting of fitness and peer-to-peer support, MVP is a community that allows members to lean on one another while navigating the labyrinth of transition, creating a new team of accountability and trust. The sessions consist of a 30 - 45 minute workout followed by The Huddle, an hour of peer-on-peer support to remind each other of their strength, even when it doesn't seem clear. This is where members share their challenges in transition and offer each other support, resources, and connection. MVP coaches our vets and athletes to be PROUD OF THEIR SCARS and use what they experienced on the battlefield, playing field, and cage to EMPOWER them through the transition. We don't run from mental health challenges; we tackle them as a team.
MVP currently operates seven in-person chapters (Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Seattle, Dallas) and two virtual options (West & East Coast Zooms). Since 2015, our program has reached over 2,000 combat veterans and former professional athletes and averages over 10,000 hours of programming per year. MVP has positively impacted its members physically, emotionally, and mentally, with members achieving milestones in their path to healing, including weight loss, transition from homelessness, mental health, careers, and among other successes. To learn more visit http://www.vetsandplayers.org.
