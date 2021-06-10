SAN ANTONIO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Advantage announced new health care benefits for Veterans Advantage members who are VetRewards cardholders, honoring U.S. military and veteran families with discounts on MinuteClinic visits.
Veterans Advantage members can get 10% OFF each visit to MinuteClinic for a variety of acute health care needs. MinuteClinic is the retail health clinic of CVS Health located inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores in about 1,100+ locations nationwide.
The MinuteClinic discount brings Veterans Advantage members a more affordable alternative to standard services for acute health care needs. MinuteClinic visits may cover a range of health care needs such as flu shots or other vaccinations, care for a minor illness or injury, physical exam, blood pressure checkups, and regular women's health services.
"We congratulate CVS Health for all they do to recognize veterans," said Scott Higgins Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Veterans Advantage, a U.S. Army Veteran. "They have been longtime supporters of Veterans Advantage, and we salute CVS Health for continuing to create meaningful new benefits for this special group of Americans."
In addition to today's announcement, Veterans Advantage offers 20% off sitewide at CVS.com, for exclusive member savings on home essentials and over-the-counter medicines.
About Veterans Advantage
Veterans Advantage, PBC, a registered public benefit corporation, is a military marketing, media, and technology company with a socially-responsible mission of delivering greater respect, recognition, and rewards to its members and their families for service to our country. Co-founded in 1999 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine who served in World War II, Veterans Advantage provides a platform for companies to create and promote exclusive offers for their customers who are active-duty military, veterans, and their families enrolled in Veterans Advantage. Our Veterans Advantage team is passionate about advocating for the creation of new, lifestyle-enhancing benefits for our members with VetRewards, our premium subscription plan, and redeemed with the VetRewards Card ID. We work with our Fortune 500 partner coalition of travel industry leaders, top brand-name retailers, and major service providers offering technology to seamlessly verify their customer's military status and protect their offers from fraud and dilution while delivering A Real Thank You™ to the men and women who have given so much to protect our freedoms.
