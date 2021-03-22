SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs (UDVMA) and the Utah Veterans Business Resource Center (VBRC), located at Salt Lake Community College's business support hub called The Mill, are pleased to announce the launch of the "VBRC Outreach Program".
"The VBRC Outreach Program is designed to reach all veterans, active duty, reserve, National Guard and spouses (veterans and military) throughout the State of Utah" said Gary Harter, the Executive Director of the UDVMA. "We want everyone who is wearing or has worn a military uniform to be aware of the range of business support offered to them by the State of Utah."
The mission of the VBRC is to assist veterans, active duty, reserve, National Guard and spouses across Utah with assistance in starting and building their businesses. VBRC support begins with clients' business ideas and works with them in testing the idea with the target customer, creating the legal form of business, providing financial analysis and developing a business and marketing plan. The business support never stops. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the VBRC assisted existing and new clients with working through the EIDL and PPP loans offered through the SBA and funding opportunities offered by state and local programs.
"The mission of the VBRC is accomplished through one-on-one meetings and group educational programs such as the Veteran Everyday Entrepreneur Program," said Rick Brown, the program manager. "There is no charge for these services because veteran and military members have already done so much for Utah through their military service."
The VBRC has transitioned to offering all these services online via video conferencing, allowing veterans and military members in rural areas and across the state to easily access support.
The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs is committed to making Utah the best place in the nation to perform military missions and have it recognized as a premier location for veterans, service members and their families to live and succeed. To effectuate this vision, the UDVMA's focus is on delivery of responsive, well-planned and effective services to veterans, military members and their families through coordination with government agencies, academia, private partners and nonprofit organizations.
Salt Lake Community College is Utah's largest open-access college, proudly educating the state's most diverse student body in 8 areas of study at 12 locations and online. The majority of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions, and thousands more are trained in direct-to-workforce programs. In 2023, the institution will celebrate 75 years of providing Utahns with education and training in fields that contribute to the state's vibrant economy and high quality of life.
Media Contact
Stephen Speckman, Salt Lake Community College, 801-957-5076, steve.speckman@slcc.edu
SOURCE Salt Lake Community College