IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoramic Software, a long-standing software provider to State and County Agencies has decided to provide their Veteran Claims Submission software "VetPro" at no cost to County Veteran Services Offices across the country, which are closed to the public due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Jeff von Waldburg, Panoramic's President and CEO shared: "We have received an overwhelming response from our users since the quarantine started. Many have shared how important VetPro's capabilities have been in helping them continue to serve the Veterans in their community while working remotely."
VetPro is a web-based, stable and secure software system. It not only allows claims to be submitted electronically, Veterans can sign their claims without ever leaving home. "This allows our VSO users to work remotely through the entire claim process. Most importantly, it keeps Veterans, especially our older ones, at home and isolated from risk of COVID infection. Making VetPro available for free during this time of national crisis is the right thing to do. Cost should not be a factor during a national crisis, especially when it comes to helping Vets. If we can help County Veteran Services Officers help Veterans and their families with their VA claims without direct client contact we are going to do whatever we can to support those who served," says Jeff. To that end, Panoramic is making VetPro free for 90 days. Panoramic will assess an extension to this timeline based on the duration of office closures and shelter at home orders in place after 90 days.
VetPro is in use in over 100 counties across the country and has been used to facilitate claims resulting in over 6 billion dollars in disability benefits to deserving Veterans. Leveraging the VA's advanced API submission technology we have worked to reduce paper claim submissions and streamline the claim process making VetPro the leader in VA Claim software. Designed specifically for Veteran Service Offices, VetPro is currently in use in states and counties across the country.
To receive VetPro at no cost, please contact Panoramic Business Development Director, Jay Joyce by email jjoyce@panosoft.com .
Media Contact:
Jeff Von Waldburg,
President and CEO
(949) 510-4552
236713@email4pr.com
www.vetpro.us