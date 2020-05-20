SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, a leading national non-profit dedicated to advancing career opportunities for veterans in the tech industry, announced it is teaming with Google Cloud to help veterans hone their cloud engineering skills. VetsinTech and Google Cloud will offer veterans and their spouses an opportunity to participate in the "Google Cloud Certification challenge," a free training program focused on preparing them for the Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer certification exam. Exclusive free access to Google Cloud's training prepares veterans for the certification exam.
Training is set to begin in the first week of June and extend over the course of 6 to 10-weeks. Google Cloud offers the training and exams online, enabling participants to access prescribed coursework anytime via the web or a mobile device.
For the last several years, cloud computing skills continue to remain as some of the highest in demand by employers. Google Cloud skills are especially in high demand, with a 66.74% increase in job listings over the past year. Cloud certifications are a great way for veterans to demonstrate in-demand skills to the larger IT market. Veterans who earn this certification have a stronger advantage to pursue new opportunities and progress within the tech industry.
"With May being Military Appreciation Month, VetsInTech is proud to introduce expanded online training options for our brave and deserving veterans. We'd like to thank Google Cloud for their continuing commitment, generosity, and support of our veterans," said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech. "During this pandemic and economic crisis, veterans have the opportunity to take this invaluable course remotely, from their home, to increase their skills and land a better job. With the demand for more cloud skills and many veterans sheltering in place, the timing of this program is impeccable."
About VetsInTech
Based in San Francisco, with more than 30,000 vets strong and 15 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new career in technology. Comprised of technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit that supports our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co.
