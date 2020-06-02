SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to advancing career opportunities for veterans in the tech industry, unveiled a new mentoring system that squarely helps veterans during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. VetsinTech Mentorship Program pairs veterans with top technology mentors based on their relevant knowledge and skills. At the onset, the mentor and mentee will calibrate mentorship sessions aimed at giving veterans highly tangible outcomes and next steps on their path to success.
The program augments VetsinTech's (ViT) existing programs, providing veterans valuable one-one-one access to top technology mentors, who can provide tailored guidance and expertise in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For the launch of the ViT Mentoring Program, more than ten industry-leading technology companies have committed to participate. This includes BMC, Cloudera, Google, InfoSec Institute, Microsoft, PwC, and TIBCO.
"It's an honor and privilege to support transitioning veterans as they pursue new careers in technology," said Dan Streetman, CEO of TIBCO. "Access to mentors is critical for veterans and also helps TIBCO and all participating companies build stronger, more diverse teams."
"On the heels of Military Appreciation Month, we wanted to do something really impactful to support our brave veterans. We're thrilled to provide this new robust, mentoring system for our veterans to use, especially during the ongoing Covid crisis and shelter-in-place mandates," said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech. "We're humbled and indebted to the generosity and support from all of the technology leaders participating in VetsinTech's Mentorship Program."
For more information about VetsinTech's Mentorship Program, interested parties can visit https://mentor.vetsintech.co/.
About VetsInTech
Based in San Francisco, with more than 30,000 vets strong and 15 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new career in technology. Comprised of technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit that supports our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co.
Press Contact:
Carmen Hughes
Ignite X
650.4534.8553
240918@email4pr.com