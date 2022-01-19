TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vetster.com, the world's fastest growing veterinary telehealth and pet care marketplace, today announced two new members to its executive team as part of its efforts to ready the company for rapid growth and international expansion. Cerys Goodall is promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Rahul Nirula joins the company as its Chief Product Officer. Together Goodall and Nirula will steward the company's growth, building a deeper connection between veterinary professionals and pet owners through the company's five-star rated telehealth marketplace.
"Vetster is experiencing explosive growth as pet owners connect online with licensed veterinarians across the US, Canada and UK," said Mark Bordo, CEO and coFounder, Vetster. "Cerys and Rahul have a deep understanding of how to build and grow industry-transforming companies in emerging markets. They are instrumental in setting the foundation we need to scale while improving pet health outcomes for pet owners around the world."
Goodall, who joined the company in June 2021 as it's VP of Operations, brings nearly 20 years of experience dedicated to building the brands of early stage and high-growth startups including LEAGUE, Kobo and InnerSpace.io. Goodall is responsible for improving Vetster's business operations, establishing and expanding its processes, programs and resources, while also leading the company's marketing and communications efforts.
"We're committed to our mission of connecting millions of pets and their owners with digital-first veterinary and pet care solutions through our top-rated marketplace platform.," said Goodall. "I'm looking forward to delivering unprecedented value for our stakeholders while helping veterinary professionals and pet owners improve pet health outcomes on a global scale."
Nirula, a seasoned product leader, has successfully grown notable global tech brands including OpenText, Blackberry, Polar and Volaris Group. Before joining Vetster, Nirula led product management and design at virtual care platform Wello. Working closely with Vetster's engineering and marketing teams, Nirula will lead product management, design and development to build industry-changing solutions for veterinarians, pet owners and their pets.
"The modern pet owner seeks on-demand, convenient solutions to meet their unique pet's needs," said Nirula. "At the same time, veterinarians seek ways to improve access to care while building out their practice with high-value solutions. Vetster sits at that intersection and is uniquely positioned to become the world's preferred telehealth solution for pet care."
About Vetster
Vetster is the leading veterinary telehealth platform connecting pet owners with top-rated veterinary professionals. Pet owners use Vetster to speak to veterinary professionals online through video, text or audio chat. Vetster's award-winning marketplace and mobile app empower pet owners to speak with a veterinarian from the comfort of home or while traveling, scheduling appointments any time - 24/7. Create a free account today at vetster.com.
Media Contact
Ana Tackett, Vetster, +1 6472821181, AnaTackett@sppublicrelations.com
SOURCE Vetster